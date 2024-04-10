SCG Asset Management Selects Vision 4 Fund Distributors to Lead Product Distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCG Asset Management LLC (“SCGAM”), a provider of derivative-based investment solutions, today announced that Vision 4 Fund Distributors, LLC (“Vision 4”) will provide third-party sales and distribution services for SCGAM’s Alternative Strategies Income Fund (LTAFX, LTIFX), as well as for potential customized investment solutions, as applicable.

The Alternative Strategies Income Fund is a continuously offered, closed-end interval fund focused on equity linked notes (“Notes”). It is actively managed and invests in a portfolio of Notes, seeking to provide high income with consistent quarterly distributions, across market cycles. Through its proprietary Selector model, SCGAM aims to design a high income paying portfolio that is well diversified across timespans, industries, and sectors.

“Bringing Vision 4 on board is instrumental to our growth plans, and we couldn’t be happier with this strategic partnership,” said Gregory H. Sachs, CEO and Founder of SCGAM. “The Fund is well-suited for advisors and their clients looking for a diversified, income generating alternative asset allocation. It is an investor-friendly 1940 Act structure that trades at NAV with the efficiency and transparency of a single ticker symbol.”

Vision 4 provides asset managers with consulting, origination, and distribution services to navigate fund sales and growth in numerous channels. Since 2010, the firm has raised over $19 billion in assets under management for top tier asset managers in the U.S.

“Advisors and their clients are looking for alternative income strategies that can supplement traditional 60/40 allocations with significant sustainable, uncorrelated income streams and the Alternative Strategies Income Fund can be a good fit for many client portfolios,” said Jerry Vainisi, CEO of Vision 4. “We focus on expanding access to institutional and alternative style investment strategies and we look forward to bringing SCGAM’s strategy to the intermediary wealth management channels, among others.”

About SCG Asset Management

SCG Asset Management specializes in the development and management of advanced derivative-based solutions, capitalizing on market opportunities and creating custom exposures through rigorous, proprietary analytical modeling, qualitative analysis and prudent risk management. SCGAM was founded in 2020 by Gregory H. Sachs, a seasoned investment manager with a track record of introducing strategies that have successfully taken advantage of various market conditions. The firm has offices in Nashville, New York, Chicago and Miami.

About Vision 4 Fund Distributors, LLC

Vision 4 Fund Distributors is a third-party distributor of both closed-end and open-end funds. They partner with asset managers to bring the best in asset management to financial advisors around the country. A turnkey solution provides asset managers a scalable model with a proven sales process and an experienced wholesale team.

Important Risk Information

The Fund does not constitute a balanced investment program and does not guarantee it will meet its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to a number of risks. An investment in the Fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the shares and should be viewed as a long-term investment. This press release does not contain all of the information that you should consider before investing in shares. You should review the more detailed information contained in the prospectus, particularly the information set forth under the heading “Risk Factors.” Please refer to the Fund’s prospectus for discussion on potential risks and other information regarding your investment in the Fund. Shares of mutual funds are not deposits or obligations of any bank, are not guaranteed by any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any agency, and involve investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount you invested. To access a comprehensive list of charges, costs, and sales fees, please refer to the prospectus.

SCGAM is a SEC Registered Investment Adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 (“Advisers Act”). Additional information about the Fund, including a Statement of Additional Information (“SAI”) dated October 1, 2023, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A copy of the prospectus and other information can be obtained without charge by writing the Fund at c/o Ultimus Fund Solutions, LLC, P.O. Box 541150, Omaha, Nebraska 68154, by calling toll free 1-833-860-1407, or by visiting www.ltafx.com. The SAI, and other information about the Fund, is also available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The address of the SEC’s website is provided solely for the information of prospective shareholders and is not intended to be an active link.

The information presented in this press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any interests in the Fund.