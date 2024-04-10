LP Building Solutions and Lennar Announce Nationwide Partnership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, and Lennar Corporation, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, are proud to announce a nationwide supply agreement. The partnership signifies an expansion of the existing collaboration between the two industry leaders, leveraging LP’s expertise in engineered wood with Lennar’s extensive market reach.

Under the agreement, Lennar will expand its utilization of LP’s industry-leading engineered wood building products, including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® Structural Solutions sheathing, sub-flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). These products are recognized for their durability and performance, aligning with Lennar’s commitment to delivering quality homes to its customers.

"At Lennar, we prioritize making homeownership accessible without compromising on quality," said Lennar Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Kemp Gillis. “Integrating LP’s innovative building materials into our projects enables us to further our dedication to constructing high-quality homes that meet the diverse needs of homeowners.”

“LP’s expanded relationship with Lennar underscores our shared commitment to excellence in home construction,” said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. “Our collaboration expands the market reach of LP SmartSide and LP Structural Solutions products, enhancing the accessibility of high-performance, carbon-negative solutions for homebuyers.”

For more information on Lennar, visit lennar.com. For more information on LP’s product portfolio, visit lpcorp.com.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP’s extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit lpcorp.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.