PUMA Launches Major Brand Campaign to Strengthen Sports Performance Positioning

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global sports company PUMA has launched its first worldwide brand campaign in 10 years “FOREVER. FASTER. - See The Game Like We Do” with the objective to strengthen PUMA’s positioning as the Fastest Sports Brand in the world. The campaign conveys the brand’s unique connection with speed and invites everyone - professional and everyday athletes alike - to see the game like PUMA does.

PUMA was founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler who had the vision to create shoes that make athletes agile, nimble and fast – just like a puma. Over the last 75 years, PUMA has worked with the fastest athletes, clubs and federations in the world to create cutting-edge innovations that provide sporting excellence and victories that live forever in the memories of fans across the globe.

This year – through the globally featured Brand Campaign - PUMA is demonstrating how speed has always been deeply rooted in the brand’s DNA. Speed has always been PUMA’s vantage point. The desire to be faster and overtake others is in everyone’s nature. To go faster gives you joy and an adrenaline rush like no other. The passion for speed is simply universal. “See The Game Like We Do: FOREVER. FASTER.” means to see sports and sports culture differently and ultimately win in a way only the fastest can. In a way only PUMA can. PUMA has always been able to be the first to see the next play, quick to act on its instinct, and set the pace for others to follow. This is what enables us to see the game differently, challenge conventions and create moments that will live with us forever.

“Everyone dreams of having a superpower and speed is PUMA’s,” said Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA. “Speed is the superpower the greats use to change the game. Just like our world icons Mondo Duplantis, Karsten Warholm, Neymar Jr or Breanna Stewart, we know that speed unlocks athletic performance and victory in everyone. Through our ability to bring speed to life, PUMA invites all people to break through their own limits, unlock their personal best and become a better version of themselves, allowing them to see the game like we do: FOREVER. FASTER.”

“Our new global brand campaign is PUMA’s biggest marketing investment ever,” said Richard Teyssier, Vice President Brand and Marketing. “It is the first time that PUMA has one single message – FOREVER. FASTER. - throughout the entire year and across all performance categories such as Football, Running, Basketball and Handball. The holistic brand message is emotional and distinctive to make sure it connects and resonates with our target consumers.”

“FOREVER. FASTER. - See The Game Like We Do” launches on April 10 and will be communicated across the entire media mix, such as Social Media, TV, PR, Out Of Home Media and Points of Sale worldwide. It will include a hero brand film and supporting creative assets with featured top athletes, such as Antoine Griezmann, Breanna Stewart, Christian Pulisic, Felix Streng, Jack Grealish, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Karsten Warholm, Kai Havertz, Lamelo Ball, Luis Suarez, Memphis Depay, Mondo Duplantis, Neymar Jr., Sergio Aguero, Shericka Jackson, Yaroslava Mahuchikh and many others. Later this year, PUMA will present dedicated brand videos and creative assets for The CONMEBOL Copa America, UEFA Euro 2024, and The 2024 Summer Olympics.

Brand film, long version: https://youtu.be/LRJP140fv3E

Brand film, short version: https://youtu.be/OmQGUQNQkwk

Images: Link

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.