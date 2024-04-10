Baird Selects CAIS to Centralize All Alternative Investments onto One Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, announced today that Baird, an international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm that manages and oversees more than $430 billion in assets, has expanded their relationship with CAIS to consolidate all their alternative investment products, processes, and data management onto a single platform.

“ We have a longstanding relationship with CAIS and are thrilled to be expanding our strategic partnership to power our entire alternative investment platform,” said Nic Reisenbichler, Senior Vice President and Manager of Investment Products at Baird. “ The collaboration between our Operations team and CAIS to bring funds onto one centralized platform using CAIS’ modern technology for advisors, makes them the ideal partner for us.”

Building on a long track record of success together, Baird’s 1,300+ advisors will now have centralized access to expanded support for structured investments and centralized access to additional Baird alternatives sourced and approved by Baird via CAIS’ SaaS technology, CAIS Solutions. CAIS Solutions streamlines the operational infrastructure associated with investing in alternatives by enabling advisors to centralize their funds – no matter where they are sourced – through automated processes, comprehensive reporting, and end-to-end data integrations.

“ We remain solely focused on building, refining, and deploying new tools to enable advisors to bring all their alternatives, no matter where they find them, onto one platform,” said Brad Walker, Chief Client and Product Development Officer of CAIS. “ This is a testament to our best-in-class technology, which is reducing Baird’s operational burden associated with alternative investing and powering them to scale their business.”

The announcement comes on the heels of burgeoning demand for CAIS’ SaaS technology, as advisors seek out a single technology stack and end-to-end alternatives solution to meet client demand. In only six months following its official launch, CAIS Solutions has been made available to independent financial advisors who collectively oversee approximately $1T in assets.

To learn more about CAIS Solutions, click here: https://www.caisgroup.com/financial-advisor/cais-platform/cais-solutions

About CAIS

CAIS is the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments and structured notes for independent advisors, asset managers, and bank issuers, empowering them to engage and transact on a massive scale. We believe that the combination of industry-leading technology and human interaction throughout the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade experience delivers superior operational efficiency and a world-class client experience.

CAIS provides advisors with access to a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private debt, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and withstand ever-changing markets.

CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and powers integrated reporting through leading US custodians and reporting providers, making investing in alternatives simpler. CAIS also enables advisors to centralize all their alts and notes on one platform, whether they were purchased on or off the CAIS platform, through CAIS Solutions, and helps advisors create custom fund vehicles around ideas they source.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, supports over 32,000 advisors who oversee more than $4 trillion in network assets. Since its inception, CAIS has facilitated over $30 billion in transaction volume. CAIS has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, and London. For more information about CAIS, please visit www.caisgroup.com.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.

About Baird

Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Established in 1919, Baird has approximately 5,100 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients. Baird has more than $430 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, 2023. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 34 on the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list – its 21st consecutive year on the list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird’s principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Baird Trust Company in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird’s investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird’s website at www.rwbaird.com.