ModMed & Medtronic Collaborate to Drive Efficiencies in Documenting Colonoscopies Using AI

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Practice technology leader and EHR pioneer ModMed® announced today that it will collaborate with Medtronic, the world’s largest medtech company, to enhance the documentation of polyp detection by utilizing the AI capabilities of the GI Genius system sold by Medtronic.

Medtronic has publicly stated a goal of supporting gastroenterologists in detecting lesions in the colon that could lead to one of the deadliest and most preventable forms of cancer. ModMed supports this goal and believes that additional efficiency can be built into the colonoscopy process.

“ModMed’s mission is to place doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform,” said Sam Cicogna, General Manager of Gastroenterology, ENT & Allergy at ModMed. "Our goal is to ensure that physicians have more time to focus on patients by building efficiency into the documentation process. Providing integration with GI Genius is an essential step towards achieving that goal.”

The GI Genius system enables AI-assisted colonoscopies, which have been shown to achieve a 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps over a standard colonoscopy. The companies intend to interface data from GI Genius into ModMed’s gGastro platform with the expectation of reducing manual effort in documenting procedural metrics captured during the colonoscopy process.

“We’ve been a customer of both Medtronic and ModMed for years, which has been beneficial to help address the sharp rise in demand of patients seeking colonoscopies since guidelines for screening for colon cancer changed,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Digestive Care. “By having these two technologies work together, we will see significantly faster reporting and processing times, enabling us to see more patients.”

Dr. Jason Sugar, Gastroenterology Team Lead at ModMed, added: “This is a true game changer for physicians… it represents precisely how physicians want AI technologies implemented and it will allow us to focus our energy on thinking about the patient and providing the best care possible.”

“Through our collaboration with ModMed, we can continue to help gastroenterologists achieve greater efficiency by streamlining workflows and leveraging augmented decision-making, freeing up valuable time for patient care," said Raj Thomas, Endoscopy President at Medtronic. “We are committed to working with industry leaders and focusing on where we can best offer innovation, addressing unmet clinical needs and elevating the standard of care.”

For more information, visit ModMed Gastroenterology.

About ModMed

At ModMed, we empower medical practices to grow and scale by delivering better patient experiences with cloud, data, and AI technologies. Leveraging extensive clinical outcomes data, we design intelligent software solutions that simplify, automate and streamline clinical workflows and drive practice efficiency. With our specialty-specific EHRs, practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics solutions, as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing, we are trusted by over 35,000 providers to drive clinical and operational success. Learn more at modmed.com or our blog and connect via Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.