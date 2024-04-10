DPG Media Group Expands Aria Deployment After Successfully Onboarding More Than 2 Million Subscribers from Across its 58 Newspaper Titles

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aria Systems, the leader in empowering enterprises to accelerate subscription and usage-based revenue growth, today announced that DPG Media Group has extended its contract with Aria for another three years, following the successful on-boarding of its two million subscribers to Aria Billing Cloud. DPG Media, a leading European media and publishing company with revenues of nearly $2 billion, can now support all print and digital subscribers from across its 58 newspaper titles in the Netherlands and Belgium in a centralized environment, while pursuing incremental revenue opportunities through the launch of new services and pricing models.

“The proven capability of Aria’s cloud billing platform to handle large volumes of subscriptions has allowed us to consolidate all accounts into a single system where we can move faster to better service our customers with new product and pricing offers,” said Leslie Jacobs, IT Director Business Applications, DPG Media. “Throughout the implementation process, Aria’s professional services team demonstrated a deep understanding of the media and publishing industry, working seamlessly alongside our team to overcome challenges, navigate hurdles, and ultimately complete a successful migration.”

With the full implementation now complete, DPG Media joins Berlingske Media, Jysk Fynske Medier (JFM), Oxford University Press, Polaris Media, and Stampen Media within Aria’s expansive media and publishing portfolio. DPG Media had previously used multiple on-premises systems that were unable to unify all customers into a single view. With two million subscriber accounts across digital and print environments now fully live on the Aria platform, DPG Media can more easily introduce creative new services and pricing models that will accelerate revenue growth.

“For digitizing media and publishing companies, like DPG Media, a modern and agile billing and subscriber management platform that can handle subscription complexity in great numbers is a critical necessity,” said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. “The successful onboarding of DPG Media’s print and digital subscribers to Aria, followed by the extension of our relationship with DPG Media, demonstrates the power and scale of our cloud platform.”

About Aria Systems:

Aria enables enterprises to automate complex usage and subscription billing in an agile market environment. Aria Billing Cloud is top-rated by leading research firms, and innovative enterprises including Adobe, Comcast, Experian, Subaru, and Telstra depend on Aria to accelerate ideation, become customer centric, and grow recurring revenues. For more information, visit: www.ariasystems.com.

About DPG Media:

At DPG Media, the largest media company in the Netherlands and the leading media group in Belgium, dedicated media professionals produce independent and trusted local content. We inform, inspire, and entertain millions of people through our newspapers, magazines, radio, television, websites, apps, and podcasts. We believe that trustworthy and passionately created media can enrich life and contribute to a strong and connected society.