Take a Bite, Take a Break with KRISPY KREME® and KIT KAT®

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krispy Kreme® is partnering with KIT KAT® brand to help fans take a break from the daily grind by introducing an all-new collection of three incredible doughnuts packed with creamy chocolate and crispy wafers.

Beginning April 10 for a limited time at participating shops, fans can take a bite and take a break with Krispy Kreme’s new KIT KAT® Collection available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. New doughnut flavors include:

KIT KAT® Crunch Doughnut – an Original Glazed ® Doughnut hand-dipped in rich HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate icing, finished with chopped KIT KAT® pieces and chocolate flavored crispies.

– an Original Glazed Doughnut hand-dipped in rich HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate icing, finished with chopped KIT KAT® pieces and chocolate flavored crispies. KIT KAT® Cookie Dream Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with cookie dough flavored Kreme™, hand-dipped in HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate icing and covered with chopped KIT KAT® pieces, cookie crumbles, and semi-sweet HERSHEY’S chips with a delicate drizzle of cookie dough flavored icing.

– an unglazed doughnut filled with cookie dough flavored Kreme™, hand-dipped in HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate icing and covered with chopped KIT KAT® pieces, cookie crumbles, and semi-sweet HERSHEY’S chips with a delicate drizzle of cookie dough flavored icing. KIT KAT® Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut topped with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, covered with chopped KIT KAT® and brownie pieces, and finished with salted caramel flavored ribbons.

“Life is busy. Take a break with our new KIT KAT® Collection. Every creamy, crispy, chocolatey-sweet bite will help turn that busy day into a sweet one,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Krispy Kreme lovers can also find a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the KIT KAT® Crunch Doughnut and KIT KAT® Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. The doughnut assortment is available at participating local Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers and more stores. Visit www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

Show how you're loving Krispy Kreme KIT KAT® doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Learn more about the limited time offer by visiting krispykreme.com/promos/kitkat.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 35 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing Ecommerce and delivery business with more than 14,000 fresh points of access. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

The HERSHEY’S and KIT KAT® trademarks and trade dress are used under license.