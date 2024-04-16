Advantech Collaborates with the Arbor Day Foundation on Earth Day Initiative to Support California Tree Restoration Efforts

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantech, a leading provider of industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and edge hardware technology, is excited to announce an upcoming Earth Day initiative through the Arbor Day Foundation to support restoration efforts in forestland of greatest need. Advantech has a target goal to plant nearly 8,000 or more redwood and Douglas fir trees in Northern California, with an additional commitment to contribute a portion of all April 2024 online sales to further support this effort. Each of these specifically selected trees will make a significant impact on reforestation efforts in the region.

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation—the world's largest member nonprofit dedicated to planting trees—Advantech's initiative focuses on forest ecosystems in need, like Big Basin Redwoods and Butano State Parks in northern California, which lost more than 86,000 acres in August 2020 due to wildfires. For more than 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted and distributed more than 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world. By committing to the planting of 10,000 trees in ecologically critical areas, Advantech is assisting in a much-needed effort to restore these majestic forests.

In addition to pledging support for the tree planting campaign, Advantech will also donate a portion of all online purchases made in April 2024 on buy.advantech.com to support the initiative. By offering open architecture hardware platforms, Advantech delivers the ideal foundation to simplify and accelerate solution development and deployment for customers.

With a wide-ranging hardware portfolio that includes everything from industrial display solutions to cutting-edge computing devices, Advantech empowers industry stakeholders to harness the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to better utilize technology to create a greener planet.

The collaboration between Advantech and the Arbor Day Foundation reflects the shared dedication of both organizations to fostering a sustainable future through the use of technology and advocating for environmental responsibility. Advantech was included in both the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI-World) and the S&P Global 2024 Sustainability Yearbook, a prominent international publication focusing on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters.

The S&P Global 2024 Sustainability Yearbook assesses the sustainable development practices of more than 9,400 large-scale companies across various industries worldwide. Advantech secured a position among the top 5% of companies in terms of sustainability performance in the Computers & Peripherals and Office Electronics sectors, earning the Silver award. Additional 2024 ESG and sustainability goals set by Advantech include the following:

Foster global collaborations to establish renewable energy sources, with the goal of achieving 100% renewable energy usage across all Advantech global operating locations by 2040.

Introduce carbon pricing: secured first carbon footprint certification (ISO 14067) for products in 2023 and plans to integrate carbon costs into business management practices in 2024.

Engage with industry chain partners to develop sustainable smart solutions, including iEMS, healthcare, factory, and transportation.

Promote co-creation value chains in the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) between industry and academia, collaborating with government, research sectors, and other stakeholders to actively support youth employment and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Driving data-driven decision-making to enhance global talent development performance, instituting an agile management culture, and implementing career development programs for employees.

Advantech employees consistently support community causes through the Advantech for Community (A4C) North America Program. The reforestation areas chosen in Northern California lie near Advantech’s U.S.-based manufacturing facility in Milpitas, Calif. For more details on the Advantech A4C initiatives, you can view the A4C video playlist here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZz1wmxw4GQ&list=PLL1WzFgLVn_o4TGkjAG-W27Nqe2tE6h9d).

To learn more about Advantech’s vision to enable an intelligent and sustainable planet and ESG goals, please visit its Sustainable Intelligent Solutions page.

About Advantech

Founded in 1983, Advantech has the corporate vision to "Enable an Intelligent Planet." The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with Edge Intelligence to assist business partners and clients in connecting industrial chains. Advantech is also dedicated to working with domain-focused partners to co-create solutions that deliver advanced solutions in Industrial IoT. Learn more about Advantech at https://www.advantech.com/.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees. Together with our partners, we have helped plant more than 500 million trees in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival. Through our members, partners and programs, the Arbor Day Foundation inspires people across the globe to plant, nurture and celebrate trees. More information is available at arborday.org.