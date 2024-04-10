Acante Announces Partnership with Databricks to Accelerate Data & AI Initiatives, and Unblock Security and Access Governance Obstacles

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acante, the leader in data security and access governance for modern Data + AI stacks, today announced a new partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, that will empower customers to accelerate their AI, model building and data analytics initiatives. This new integration will allow joint customers to more easily deliver on data security, access governance, compliance and privacy mandates from their security teams. The solution is designed for extreme ease of onboarding and provides a much lower total cost of ownership compared to home-grown or legacy approaches.

According to Enterprise Storage Group (ESG), most enterprises collect data from more than 50 sources across the modern data stack. The explosive growth of AI initiatives in organizations is matched only by the growing security and privacy concerns around responsible use of the underlying data they are built on. The success of these initiatives has become inextricably linked to the maturing of security and governance of access to data. In fact, the ESG report shows that 46 percent of organizations ranked security concerns as the top challenge to building a modern data platform.

Databricks has empowered more than 10,000 customers worldwide to go from reactive to proactive in extracting value from their data with their data lakehouse platform. With the release of Unity Catalog, Databricks has exposed the necessary telemetry to enable appropriate data governance. With this new integration, Acante’s Data Security Intelligence Platform provides the necessary data security observability, access governance and workflow automations that radically simplify and accelerate how data teams democratize data for their growing Data + AI initiatives.

“Our data and AI teams extensively use Databricks, Kafka, S3, Redshift and other platforms, and creating access governance and guardrails around our users, models and shares is critical to our security model,” said Manish Amde, VP of Data & AI at Earnin, a leading financial services vendor. “Acante is the only solution we have found that aligns with that comprehensive data security vision while increasing productivity of the data teams.”

“Data is the fuel that powers modern AI and analytics workloads, but organizations rightfully have security concerns around these initiatives,” said Abhishek Das, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering at Acante. “Integrating Acante’s Data Security Intelligence Platform seamlessly with the Databricks Unity Catalog removes those roadblocks and allows Databricks customers to realize their goal of getting the right data to the right user, at the right time.”

The Acante integration with Databricks is available now. It takes minutes to get going and provides immediate data risk insights across the platform. Read more about the joint capabilities at acante.ai/databricks.

