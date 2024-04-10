ChromaTan and Batavia Receive NIIMBL Grant to Integrate Column-Free Steady-State Continuous Elution Chromatography Into HIP-Vax® Manufacturing Platform for AAV

LOWER GWYNEDD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaTan, a bioprocessing and biotools advanced biomanufacturing technology platform development company, is excited to announce an alliance with Batavia Biosciences, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization, for the development and integration of ChromaTan’s BioRMBTM continuous counter-current elution technology into Batavia’s AAV HIP-Vax® manufacturing platform. This project further highlights ChromaTan’s and Batavia’s commitment to improving AAV manufacturing, while reducing manufacturing costs and optimizing the environmental footprint of biopharmaceuticals through process intensification.

Recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) vectors are spearheading the development of next generation treatments to cure debilitating and life-threatening disorders. However, demand for rAAV is exceeding its production capacity, threatening to become a bottleneck in the treatment of large patient groups.

Continuous counter-current elution chromatography has been shown to greatly contribute to the intensification of manufacturing processes for monoclonal antibodies. Yet, similar applications for rAAV are still lacking. As a leading CDMO, Batavia Biosciences aims to alleviate both the global shortage in rAAV manufacturing capacity and simultaneously reduce the cost of goods in the manufacturing process by integrating ChromaTan’s BioRMBTM – a novel column-free real moving bed continuous chromatography platform - into Batavia’s proprietary HIP-Vax® manufacturing platform.

"The promise of next generation platforms both upstream and downstream in the field of gene therapy is very powerful for multiple reasons such as improvements in manufacturability, process economics, improved recovery and product quality. This exciting partnership enabled by NIIMBL, empowers us to take that idea a step further – by integrating these hyper-efficient next-generation platforms, we will have the potential to transform rAAV manufacturing as we know it," says Oleg Shinkazh, Chief Technical officer at ChromaTan.

Peter Abbink, Managing Director at Batavia Biosciences, Inc., adds: “At Batavia, we continuously seek innovative solutions to fuel our mission to enhance the accessibility and availability of critical life-changing treatments. We are privileged to have the backing of NIIMBL and are thrilled to embark on a productive partnership with ChromaTan on this endeavor.”

This project was developed with an award from the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) and financial assistance from the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Institute of Standards and Technology (70NANB21H086).

About ChromaTan

ChromaTan, a privately held bioprocessing and biotools company, has created a novel purification system called BioRMBTM (formerly known as Continuous Countercurrent Tangential Chromatography or CCTC). The platform has been launched in 2023, and has successfully demonstrated significant improvements in productivity, product recovery and product quality for multiple types of biologics including gene therapies, mRNA and monoclonal antibodies.

For more information, visit www.chromatan.com.

About Batavia Biosciences

Batavia Biosciences significantly contributes to ease human suffering from infectious diseases, cancer, and rare diseases by leveraging our innovative technologies and in-depth know-how. Batavia Biosciences develops manufacturing processes for viral vaccines and viral vectors for cell and gene therapies at all stages of the development trajectory, from the transition into early clinical studies, to navigating late-stage clinical development and entering commercial manufacturing at higher speed, reduced costs, and with increased success. The company operates state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities in Europe and the US and, as part of the CJ CheilJedang global family, is building a strong position in global health with its strategic partners worldwide.

For more information see www.bataviabiosciences.com