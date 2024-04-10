International Sustainable Forestry Coalition Welcomes New Member, Stafford Capital Partners

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In September 2023 a group of leading global sustainable forestry companies launched the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC), to enable the sector to positively contribute to the global conversations focused on the transition from a fossil-based economy to the circular bioeconomy.

Today the ISFC is delighted to announce that Stafford Capital Partners, one of the world’s leading forestry managers with 600,000 hectares under management across 120 assets on four continents, has joined the group in the Associate Member category.

Stafford Capital Partners, a global investor with offices in eight locations brings to the ISFC over 20 years investment experience in the timberland sector and a passion for the potential of the asset class to assist in carbon sequestration and take pressure off natural forests.

Stafford Capital Partners CEO Angus Whiteley said, “We believe that in the context of the race to net zero, sustainable forestry investments can be a huge contributor to climate action. We look forward to working with other investors to build an Association that educates and promotes the critical role our industry can play in aligning with best practice in forest management and making a difference. We believe that the compelling positive story of the timberland sector can best be told by working together."

Chair of the ISFC Dr. David Brand said, “‘Stafford Capital Partners will be a key player in supporting the emergence of a natural capital asset class; one of the key agenda items for our new global grouping of companies. The ISFC now represents companies which own, manage or invest in more than 13 million hectares (32 m acres) in 33 countries across all six forest growing continents. The common factor is that all our members recognize the growing importance of the forestry sector in supporting the transition to a circular bioeconomy and sustainable land use systems that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation and the conservation of nature.”