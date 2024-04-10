NCCN and Flatiron Health Announce Collaboration to Improve Cancer Care Quality with Real-World Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data (RWD), today announced the renewal of their collaboration with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), an alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. The collaboration between Flatiron and the NCCN dates back to 2014, when Flatiron Health first launched a cloud-based repository of NCCN Member Institution data—the NCCN Quality & Outcomes Database.

“We strive to ensure that everyone, everywhere, is able to access high-quality cancer care based on the latest evidence and expert consensus,” said Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “This ongoing collaboration with Flatiron will help us leverage data in pursuit of that goal. We are happy to renew our commitment to work together to help people with cancer live better lives.”

This latest extension and refresh of the decade-long collaboration represents an opportunity to build upon a longstanding relationship to enable research with real-world data, create a meaningful impact on cancer care, allow cancer centers across the country to have access to Flatiron’s high-quality, curated data sets, and evaluate and enhance the quality of care given at their sites.

Additionally, Flatiron and NCCN will continue to work together to support quality improvement initiatives at participating NCCN Member Institutions through the continued development of metrics and benchmarks to assess, measure, and impact quality of care.

“The continuation of Flatiron’s long-standing relationship with NCCN is an exciting opportunity and step forward in executing our mission to improve and extend lives by learning from the experience of every person with cancer,” said Neal Meropol, MD, Vice President of Research Oncology, Flatiron Health. “This collaboration will expand the impact of real-world data in addressing evidence gaps and improving care standards along with leading cancer centers in the NCCN alliance.”

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About The National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and other initiatives.