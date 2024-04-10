Carvana and NRG Unveil Exclusive Giveaway: Your Chance to Win the Ultimate Dream Ride, Personally Delivered by Rocket League Icon Musty

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CNVA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, has teamed up with NRG, the premier gaming and entertainment powerhouse, to launch an electrifying new giveaway: Carvana Presents: NRG x Musty Tesla Giveaway. Starting April 10, 2024, fans will have the opportunity to enter to win a Tesla Model 3. Not only will the lucky winner score a sick ride, the vehicle will be personally delivered – Carvana style – directly to their doorstep by none other than NRG squad member and Rocket League icon Musty.

“Hey gamer! Super stoked to work with Carvana and NRG for something absolutely wild,” said Musty. “I can't wait to hand over the keys to one lucky winner. Big thanks to Carvana and NRG for making this happen and giving back to our community. Let's make some noise and spread the word – who knows, the winner could be YOU.”

Building on their groundbreaking partnership, Carvana and NRG's latest venture follows the successful launch of The Carvana | NRG Combine in 2023. This innovative event, spanning three days last November, set out to discover the next big star in Rocket League. The ultimate winner not only took home a $10,000 cash prize, but also secured a one-year content creator contract with NRG, opening doors to unparalleled opportunities in the esports world.

“We’re eager to deepen our connection with the dynamic esports community and NRG's lineup of extraordinary talent," said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Carvana and NRG share a commitment to breaking the mold and delivering unforgettable experiences, which is our goal with this partnership."

“NRG is thrilled to take our partnership with Carvana to new heights with this spectacular giveaway,” says Brandon Tortora, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships at NRG. “Our shared enthusiasm for delivering unforgettable experiences fuels this initiative. Having Musty personally hand over a car to one fortunate fan exemplifies our commitment to crafting moments that merge the thrill of gaming with real-world excitement.”

Beginning April 10, 2024, and running through April 24, 2024, gaming fans can follow Carvana (@gocarvana), NRG (@nrggram) and Musty (@amustycow) on social media and enter using this link for a chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Carvana Presents: NRG x Musty Tesla Giveaway begins 4/10/2024 and ends 04/24/2024. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States of America and D.C. (except for Alaska, Hawaii, Florida and New York) who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry, subject to varying age limitations that may be imposed by individual states. Subject to full Official Rules, available at https://bit.ly/MustysGiveaway.

About Carvana

Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers.

For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

About NRG

NRG is a professional gaming and entertainment company renowned for its championship teams and innovative gaming lifestyle content. As the highest viewed gaming organization in the world, NRG continues to lead the industry with its engaging, authentic, and original gaming content. For more, go to NRG.gg