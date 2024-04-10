Fluor Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V Task Order for Tinian

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Agency awarded the company a task order contract for Pavement and Transportation Support North Field, Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The task order was awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V (AFCAP V). The cost-plus, fixed-fee task order has a 60-month period of performance and is valued at approximately $409 million.

“We’re honored to be selected to help strengthen the U.S. Air Force’s deterrence capability as part of its global mission,” said Tom D’Agostino, Group President of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “Tinian airfield is located in a complex and ever-changing environment and is closely aligned with the nation’s National Defense Strategy for the Indo-Pacific region. As we have proven, Fluor excels at delivering timely and cost-effective solutions in some of the most logistically challenged locations in the world.”

In addition to Guam and Saipan, Tinian is one of the three principal islands of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, a territory of the United States in the western Pacific Ocean about 3,700 miles west of Hawaii.

Established by the U.S. Air Force to fulfill the Department of Defense's global mission during contingency events, AFCAP provides the Air Force and other government agencies with additional capabilities to rapidly support the logistics requirements of its deployed forces by using civilian contractors.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 30,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.5 billion in 2023 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

#MissionSolutions