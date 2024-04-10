SiriusXM and Tekmetric to Provide Enhanced Customer Experience at Auto Repair Shops

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tekmetric, the leading automotive repair shop solution provider, and SiriusXM, the nation’s leading audio entertainment company, are proud to announce their new integration that enables repair shop owners utilizing Tekmetric to provide their eligible customers a complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Platinum Plan subscription.

With the SiriusXM Platinum Plan, customers receive access to hundreds of SiriusXM channels featuring ad-free music plus sports, talk, entertainment, news, and comedy that they can enjoy both in their vehicle and outside the car with the SiriusXM app.

“We recognize the immense opportunity this collaboration with SiriusXM presents for repair shop owners,” said David Weiner, Chief Revenue Officer for Tekmetric. “At Tekmetric, our goal is to provide shop owners with a wide range of options to enhance their customer experience. Enabling a complimentary SiriusXM subscription on our platform is just one way we empower shop owners to offer added value, sustaining loyalty and satisfaction among their customers.”

In addition to enhancing customer experience, this integration is streamlined for shop owners to easily apply it to their shop. With just two clicks, shop owners can seamlessly activate the integration and begin providing the SiriusXM trial subscription to customers as a thank you after service visits. For instructions to enroll your shop today, please click on this link: https://siriusxmforshops.com/Tekmetric.

“Tekmetric offers an innovative technology solution to auto repair shops, and we are excited to add access to SiriusXM’s extensive lineup of music, sports, talk and entertainment programming to customers of shops leveraging their platform,” said Gail Berger, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President, and General Manager of Automotive Partnerships.

This is available at no cost to repair shops or their customers, and no credit card is required to start listening. For more information about the integration between Tekmetric and SiriusXM, please visit www.tekmetric.com/integrations/siriusxm.

