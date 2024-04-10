InQuest Partners with Quad9 to Enhance Global DNS Security through Advanced Threat Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InQuest, a leader in the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, and Quad9, the non-profit DNS service that prioritizes user privacy and security, today announced their partnership to integrate InQuest's Insights Threat Intelligence feeds into Quad9's DNS filtering service. This collaboration marks a pivotal step forward in the global fight against cyber threats, offering Quad9 users complimentary access to one of the most sophisticated threat intelligence feeds available. During rigorous testing phases, InQuest's intelligence contributed to over 20 million daily blocks of potentially harmful domains, showcasing the immediate impact of this partnership on enhancing online security for individuals and organizations worldwide.

Andre Ludwig, Chief Product Officer at InQuest and creator of Quad9, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Quad9 is a testament to our commitment to leveraging advanced technology and intelligence to fight cyber threats at a global scale. By integrating our unique understanding of threats captured in Inquest Insights threat intelligence with Quad9's DNS service, we're not only expanding our reach but also significantly improving the internet's safety for users everywhere."

The integration of InQuest's Threat Intelligence into Quad9's service is a direct response to the evolving landscape of cyber threats. With InQuest's proven track record of identifying and neutralizing threats well ahead of industry advisories, as demonstrated with their early detection of indicators related to the APT40 group and other malicious actors, this partnership is set to deliver a proactive and powerful defense mechanism for internet users worldwide.

About InQuest

InQuest is a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, known for its advanced Deep File Inspection (DFI™️) and RetroHunting™ technologies. Founded by experts with a rich background in both public and private sectors, InQuest specializes in non-executable file analysis, email security and threat detection, network traffic analysis, and the creation of high-fidelity threat intelligence. Offering a range of products and services, including SaaS email security, on-premises network appliances, and API integrations, InQuest is dedicated to protecting users from today's threats and preparing them for the evolving challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.inquest.net.