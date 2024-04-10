Engineering Tomorrow Receives Support From Growing Number of Corporate Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engineering Tomorrow, a public charity dedicated to inspiring high school students to pursue a path in engineering, today announced corporate donations from EnLink Midstream, LLC (“EnLink”), a company that develops and operates midstream energy infrastructure assets and is a first mover in carbon dioxide transportation, and Kraton Corporation (“Kraton”), a DL Chemical Group company and a leading global sustainable producer of specialty polymers and high-value biobased products. These contributions follow Engineering Tomorrow’s recent transition from a privately owned and operated foundation into a public charity with support from a growing list of corporate and academic partners.

Through lab events developed and led by experienced engineers at no cost to schools, Engineering Tomorrow encourages students to connect what they learn in the classroom with real-world applications and potential career paths. Contributions from EnLink, Kraton, and other organizations, support Engineering Tomorrow’s mission to create a larger, more diverse workforce to solve the global challenges of the future.

Engineering Tomorrow was founded in 2014 by Bill Woodburn, former CEO of GE Infrastructure and a Founding Partner of Global Infrastructure Partners, to educate students about engineering career paths and meet increasingly urgent talent gaps. Since then, it has scaled to deliver labs at over 4,100 schools, reaching more than 560,000 student participants across the country. Lab events highlight current topics in the field – from artificial intelligence to electric vehicles, aerospace, bioinformatics, pharmaceuticals, 3D printing, and many more.

“ Corporations are increasingly looking to make a positive impact, and Engineering Tomorrow is one that can support their own talent pipeline while opening more doors to meaningful careers,” Woodburn said. “ We’re thrilled by the enthusiasm we’ve seen from generous partners like EnLink Midstream and Kraton, who realize the immense value of Engineering Tomorrow’s labs and the opportunity to simultaneously improve outcomes for students and strengthen American industry.”

Walter Pinto, EnLink Midstream Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said, “ One of the cornerstones of EnLink’s success is teamwork, and we believe that diversity and critical thinking strengthens teams. The energy industry has a tremendous need for technical talent, especially in engineering. Industry leaders must engage with and develop future talent at the high school level to meet this demand and create an innovative and inclusive workforce. I am impressed with how Engineering Tomorrow takes on this responsibility and the achievements I’m seeing as a result. EnLink is proud to support this dynamic group.”

Vijay Mhetar, Chief Technology Officer of the DL Chemical Group said, “ Drawing from my direct involvement, Engineering Tomorrow has developed an exceptionally efficient model aimed at fostering awareness for STEM opportunities and inspiring high school students to pursue higher education and careers in engineering disciplines. We are pleased to align with Engineering Tomorrow, advancing our corporate social responsibility and actively contributing to the cultivation of engineering talent, particularly within underrepresented communities."

About Engineering Tomorrow

Engineering Tomorrow is a public charity inspiring high school students across the nation to pursue a path in engineering through labs events developed by engineers, mentorship, and hands-on instruction. The organization’s mission is to create a robust and more diverse engineering workforce to solve the engineering challenges of the future and build a more innovative world. All programming is provided to schools at no cost. Visit https://engineeringtomorrow.org/ to learn more about Engineering Tomorrow’s programming and impact.

About EnLink Midstream

Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) provides integrated midstream infrastructure services for natural gas, crude oil, and NGLs, as well as CO 2 transportation for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS). Our large-scale, cash-flow-generating asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and North Texas. EnLink is focused on maintaining the financial flexibility and operational excellence that enables us to strategically grow and create sustainable value. Visit www.enlink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About Kraton Corporation, a DL Chemical Group Company

Kraton Corporation is a leading global producer of specialty polymers and high-value performance products derived from renewable resources. Kraton's polymers are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing products. As the largest global provider in the pine chemicals industry, the company's pine-based specialty products are sold into adhesive, road and construction and tire markets, and it produces and sells a broad range of performance chemicals into markets that include fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, and mining. Kraton offers its products to a diverse customer base in over 70 countries worldwide. Visit kraton.com for more information.