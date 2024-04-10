EuclidIQ Partners with Future Today Inc. to Increase Bids by Correcting Loud & Heavy Ads

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EuclidIQ announced today that they have partnered with Future Today, Inc. to increase bids by correcting loud and heavy ads. Utilizing EuclidIQ’s Recompressor product, Future Today can generate new bids and revenue from out-of-bounds ads normally blocked for being too loud.

Recompressor’s ability to correct loud and heavy ads will allow Future Today to accept ads that were previously blocked, providing access to untapped revenue. In a recent case study with Future Today, EuclidIQ’s Recompressor led to an increase in opportunity and request fill rate by 7.22% and 7.50%, respectively. Additionally, demand errors dropped to 0.11% from 3.12% and bitrates were reduced by 78%.

“At Future Today, user ads experience and consistent presentation is of paramount importance to us as a top-line CTV publisher. EuclidIQ provides a cost-effective and essential platform to normalize audio and video specs across our diverse programmatic demand set ensuring consistency of ads presentation to our viewers,” says Mark Smith, VP-Ad Products, Operations & Strategy at Future Today.

Richard Wingard, Founder & CEO at EuclidIQ echoes these sentiments, commenting, “Future Today is an ideal partner to implement Recompressor and benefit from its innovative feature set. We’re thrilled to have Future Today demonstrate its ability to increase growth for ad-supported video streaming services.”

