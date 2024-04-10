MB2 Dental Enters 41st State, Announcing Partnership with Vermont Endodontic Practice

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MB2 Dental, the first-ever and fastest-growing dental partnership organization, announced it has partnered with its first affiliated practice in the state of Vermont. This marks the 41st state in which MB2 Dental operates.

The new partnership is with Montshire Endodontics, owned and operated by Dr. Timothy Meyers, Dr. Mikilena Hall, and Dr. Joshua Gailey. Montshire Endodontics has two locations across state lines with locations in both Vermont and New Hampshire: 2418 Airport Road, Barre, Vermont, 05641 and 367 Route 120 Suite B-3, Lebanon, New Hampshire, 03766.

“We are thrilled to be adding Vermont to MB2’s New England network! It has been our pleasure at Montshire Endodontics to service our patients in Vermont and New Hampshire and we are excited for the new opportunities partnering with MB2 will provide. Together, we will continue our high-quality endodontic practice and grow with the modern needs of the Green Mountain State,” said Dr. Mikilena Hall.

Just two months prior in February, MB2 Dental announced its entry into West Virginia, marking its 40th state. The dental partnership organization (DPO) continues to grow rapidly as its joint-venture model resonates with dental practice owners looking for growth, support, and work-life balance.

“We are excited to welcome our first partners in Vermont as well as our first endodontic practice in New England. With more than 500 support team members and decades of collective experience, we look forward to supporting our new partners, Drs. Meyers, Hall, and Gailey in their practice growth just as we have with over 700 MB2 practices for the last 17 years. We are eager to build relationships with more doctor partners in Vermont as we continue to expand our footprint in the northeast,” said MB2 Dental CEO and Founder, Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model when it was born from Dr. Villanueva’s practice and soon resonated with his colleagues, quickly growing through doctor referrals.

MB2 Dental’s model is designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners.

Since its founding, MB2 Dental has partnered with more than 700 general and specialty dental practices across 41 states. The Company has undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.