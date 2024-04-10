Great Ajax Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Meeting to Approve Strategic Transaction With Rithm Capital Corp.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX; the “Company”), a real estate investment trust, announced today that its board of directors has fixed a record date of April 22, 2024 for its 2024 meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”) to, among other things, consider and vote upon certain matters relating to the previously announced strategic transaction (the “Transaction”) by and between the Company and Rithm Capital Corp. (together with its subsidiaries, “Rithm”).

At the Meeting, the Company will seek stockholder approval for the following actions: (1) the issuance of common stock to certain exchanging investors in excess of the 19.99% cap imposed by the New York Stock Exchange rules; (2) the issuance of common stock and warrant shares to Rithm in connection with the Transaction, which may be deemed to constitute a “change of control;” (3) the election of four directors to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders; (4) the Company’s entry into a Management Agreement, by and among the Company, Great Ajax Operating Partnership L.P. and RCM GA Manager LLC, an affiliate of Rithm, pursuant to which RCM GA Manager LLC will become the Company’s external manager; and (5) the adoption of Amendment No. 1 to the Company’s 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Company will present the preceding proposals at the Meeting in order to obtain the vote of the Company’s stockholders. In addition, the Company will present a proposal to ratify the appointment of Moss Adams LLP to serve as its registered independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. For more information about the Meeting and the Transaction, please see Great Ajax’s Current Report on Form 8-K, accessible on Great Ajax’s website.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Participants in the Solicitation

Forward-Looking Statements

About Rithm Capital Corp.

Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) is a global asset manager focused on real estate, credit and financial services. Rithm makes direct investments and operates several wholly-owned operating businesses. Rithm’s businesses include Sculptor Capital Management, Inc., an alternative asset manager, as well as Newrez LLC and Genesis Capital LLC, leading mortgage origination and servicing platforms. Rithm seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and interest rate environments. Since inception in 2013, Rithm has delivered approximately $5.0 billion in dividends to shareholders. Rithm is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is headquartered in New York City.

About Great Ajax Corp.

Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing re-performing loans (“RPLs”) and non-performing loans (“NPLs”) secured by single-family residences and commercial properties. In addition to its continued focus on RPLs and NPLs, it also originates and acquires small balance commercial mortgage loans secured by multi-family retail/residential and mixed-use properties. Great Ajax is externally managed by Thetis Asset Management LLC, an affiliated entity. Great Ajax’s mortgage loans and other real estate assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity.