Aderant and Vanderbilt Law School Forge Collaboration to Catalyze AI Legal Technology Innovation to Assist Law Firms and Future Lawyers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aderant, a leading global provider of legal business management solutions, has announced its new collaboration with Vanderbilt Law School, which aims to drive greater awareness about artificial intelligence to benefit both law students and law firms. AI is a top priority for both organizations, as evidenced by Aderant’s prolific introduction of AI tools like MADDI to enhance law business management and Vanderbilt Law’s recent founding of Vanderbilt AI Law Lab (VAILL) to explore how AI intersects with the delivery of legal services and access to justice.

The Aderant and Vanderbilt Law School collaboration kicked off this week, when Aderant CTO Andy Hoyt, a veteran technologist and visionary, addressed Vanderbilt Law School students associated with VAILL. Andy’s presentation focused on how Aderant is revolutionizing the legal industry with AI solutions to enhance the Business of Law.

Andy notes, “Vanderbilt Law School has established a global reputation for legal innovation, and their VAILL initiative is very inspiring to us at Aderant. Law students are the lawyers of tomorrow, and they play a crucial role in assimilating and adopting modern approaches to legal practice. I am really looking forward to delving into challenges faced by modern law firms and show how state-of-the-art AI technology can solve problems impacting law practice, financial management, billing and more.”

In turn, Aderant will be featuring VAILL co-director Mark Williams (who co-founded VAILL with co-director Caitlin “Cat” Moon) as a speaker during the company’s 2024 Global Momentum conference in Nashville from May 6-9. Momentum has a robust agenda focusing on AI and cloud transformation for law firms. Mark, who also serves as a law lecturer and law librarian at Vanderbilt Law, will draw upon his unique perspective on law student-driven AI experimentation, which will enrich the continuing education of Aderant’s law firm clients at Momentum.

Mark remarked, “Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL are deeply committed to our students gaining a better understanding of AI’s potential for legal service delivery and access to justice. Therefore, we are very excited to collaborate with Aderant, a legal tech leader which shares our passion for innovation in AI and legal technology on the whole. For many years, we have been committed to breaking down the silos between law schools, law firms and legal technology providers for a greater cross-pollination of ideas. In service of this, we look forward to finding new ways to grow this collaboration with Aderant to benefit our students.”

For more information about Aderant and Global Momentum, visit:

https://www.aderant.com/events/aderant-global-momentum/.

For more information on Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL, visit:

https://law.vanderbilt.edu/vanderbilt-ai-law-lab/.

About Aderant®

Aderant is dedicated to helping law firms run a better business. As a leading global provider of business management and practice-of-law solutions, the world’s best firms rely on Aderant to keep their businesses moving forward and inspire innovation. At Aderant, the “A” is more than just a letter. It represents how we fulfill our foundational purpose, serving our clients. Aderant operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 1000. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Vanderbilt Law School and VAILL

Known for offering a rigorous academic program in a collegial, supportive atmosphere, Nashville-based Vanderbilt Law School (https://law.vanderbilt.edu/) attracts law students and faculty seeking a first-rate academic institution that also affords an excellent quality of life. Housed within the school’s Program on Law & Innovation (PoLI), the mission of VAILL (https://law.vanderbilt.edu/vanderbilt-ai-law-lab/) is to harness AI to expand access to legal services and knowledge and improve the delivery of legal services. Its objectives include training students to navigate an AI-driven landscape, pioneering ethical applications of the technology, and forging partnerships between academia, industry, and the legal community to bring projects to life.