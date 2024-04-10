Clari Joins Forces with Deloitte Digital to Help B2B Companies Achieve Revenue Precision

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari, the leading Revenue Platform, today announced a new strategic alliance with Deloitte Digital, offering AI revenue transformation capabilities to help customers stop revenue leak and drive revenue precision by leveraging Clari’s AI-powered Revenue Platform and Revenue Cadence framework.

Companies, on average, are losing 14.9% of their revenue every year to revenue leak1 — revenue they've earned but have yet to capture due to breakdowns in the revenue process. This could be due to slipped deals, missed upsell or cross-sell opportunities, unforeseen customer churn, error-prone manual processes, bad data, and more.

“For too long, revenue leaders have struggled with disconnected legacy systems and loose processes in the pursuit of answering the most critical questions in their business,” said R.J. Filipski, Global VP Ecosystem and Alliances at Clari. “Together with Deloitte Digital, we are raising the bar by delivering the platform and playbook for the future of revenue for all revenue-critical employees across every B2B industry.”

Clari and Deloitte Digital will collaborate on service offerings that help enterprises capture more revenue by designing consistent, repeatable operational processes — Revenue Cadences — to ensure revenue teams maximize every critical revenue moment of every week, month, and quarter. Deloitte Digital will instrument these revenue cadences on Clari’s purpose-built, AI-powered revenue platform to automate manual work and provide revenue teams with insights and suggested actions to delight clients and accelerate conversion and close rates.

Deloitte Digital’s Sales Transformation offering is laser-focused on unlocking the true revenue potential of B2B sales teams. By adopting a buyer- and experience-first mindset, anticipating ways to serve, and operating with trust ─ trust in the brand, the people, the product, the data, and the results ─ Deloitte Digital’s Sales Excellence helps leading companies streamline revenue operations.

“In today’s enterprise, mastering every revenue moment is critical to success. To truly master revenue, you need a combination of best-in-class revenue process expertise and the most advanced technical instrumentation available in the market,” said Paul Vinogradov, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and Deloitte Digital. “Clari and Deloitte Digital are uniquely qualified to meet the evolving needs of B2B sales by embracing a ‘yes/and’ approach, tapping technology and people to provide a customized, blended experience.”

Clari was recently named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Clari is proud to power the revenue processes of 70+ companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration & Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,500 organizations – including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra – run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

Deloitte Digital combines consulting and creativity to solve new problems with new ideas and unlock growth across the entire customer experience. By uniting leading digital and creative capabilities with the deep industry knowledge and experience Deloitte is known for, we help clients tackle their biggest challenges. New problems are arriving faster than ever before and we're using creativity, purpose, and technology as our solution to power modern business transformation. Alongside all of Deloitte, we foster the connections necessary to shape a better future for our clients, culture, society, and the planet. Visit https://www.deloittedigital.com/us/en.html or follow Deloitte Digital on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram to learn more.

As used in this document, “Deloitte” means Deloitte Consulting LLP, a subsidiary of Deloitte LLP. Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting.

1 According to Clari Labs research. Read more here.