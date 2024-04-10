Laser Photonics & Brokk Announce Technology Partnership To Integrate Game-Changing Laser Systems Into Industry-Leading Robotics

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, and Brokk Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled robotic machines, announced that they have formed a technology partnership to bring laser cleaning and cutting technology to the mining, tunneling, construction, metal processing, military, nuclear disposal and decommissioning ecosystems.

“Laser Photonics is excited to partner with Brokk as we expand into new markets and industries with our revolutionary laser cleaning and cutting technology,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of LPC. “Our technology is the ideal solution for the dynamic and complex jobs that Brokk undertakes daily, and we are proud to become the supplier of choice for such a great company. In this collaboration with Brokk, we stand at the intersection of automation and laser technology, pushing limits and providing operators with cutting-edge machines that help them streamline operations.”

With their combined experience, LPC and Brokk will apply their joint expertise to revolutionize the way contractors work, addressing the challenges of labor shortages and worker safety. Brokk will integrate LPC laser cleaning and cutting technology alongside its remote-controlled robots. This cutting-edge technology allows operators to tackle heavy jobs in dangerous settings effectively, while remaining safe.

Brokk’s Executive Vice President for Nuclear, Military, Security and Rescue, Tony Marlow, added, “This technological partnership between Brokk and Laser Photonics translates to their laser cutting and surface cleaning systems being a valuable new addition to our state-of-the-art arsenal. Our brand is committed to providing reliable and safe remotely operated systems, we look forward to equipping our robots with cutting-edge lasers. By collaborating with LPC, we continue to distinguish ourselves as the leader in the mining, tunneling, construction, metal processing, military, and nuclear disposal and decommissioning spaces while expanding our capabilities.”

For more information about the partnership, visit LPC at www.laserphotonics.com and Brokk at www.brokk.com/us.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

About Brokk, Inc.

Brokk, Inc., is the world’s leading manufacturer of advanced remote-controlled demolition machines, popularly called “demolition robots.” Brokk is known for providing more effective, profit-enhancing and safer demolition. Since 1976, they’ve continued to push the limits for what is possible in remote-controlled demolition. For more information on Brokk’s full line of remote-controlled demolition machines and attachments, visit www.brokk.com/us.

