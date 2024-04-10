AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Protective Life Corporation Following Acquisition Announcement

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) and the associated debt of Protective Life Corporation (Protective Life) (Birmingham, AL), a U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (Dai-ichi; TSE:8750), and its primary life insurance subsidiaries remain unchanged following the announcement that Protective Life Insurance Company has entered into an agreement to acquire ShelterPoint Group, Inc. The outlook of these ratings is currently stable.

The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on Protective Life’s balance sheet strength or any near-term material impact on its ultimate parent. ShelterPoint Group, Inc. is a leading provider of statutorily required disability and paid family leave insurance.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2024. AM Best will continue to monitor the transaction through closing and potentially take rating action should any factor associated with the deal change in a material manner.

