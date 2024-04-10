Vertex Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Alpine Immune Sciences

BOSTON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) and Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Vertex will acquire Alpine for $65 per share or approximately $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Vertex and Alpine Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close later this quarter.

Alpine’s lead molecule, povetacicept (ALPN-303), is a highly potent and effective dual antagonist of BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand). Through Phase 2 development, povetacicept has shown potential best-in-class efficacy in IgA nephropathy (IgAN). IgAN is a serious, progressive, autoimmune disease of the kidney that can lead to end-stage-renal disease. There are no approved therapies that target the underlying cause of IgAN. IgAN is the most common cause of primary (idiopathic) glomerulonephritis worldwide, affecting approximately 130,000 people in the U.S. Povetacicept is on track to enter Phase 3 clinical development in the second half of 2024.

Due to its mechanism of action as a dual BAFF/APRIL antagonist, povetacicept holds the potential to benefit patients with other serious autoimmune diseases of the kidney, such as membranous nephropathy and lupus nephritis, as well as autoimmune cytopenias. Clinical studies in renal indications and autoimmune cytopenias are ongoing.

“ Alpine is a compelling strategic fit for Vertex and furthers our ambition of using scientific innovation to create transformative medicines targeting serious diseases with high unmet need in specialty markets,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. “ We look forward to welcoming the talented Alpine team to Vertex and believe that together we can bring povetacicept, a potential best-in-class treatment for IgAN to patients faster. We also look forward to fully exploring povetacicept’s potential as a ‘pipeline-in-a-product' and adding Alpine’s protein engineering and immunotherapy capabilities to Vertex’s toolbox.”

“ Today’s announcement marks a new chapter for Alpine,” said Mitchell H. Gold, M.D., Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alpine. “ It became clear during our discussions with the Vertex team that we share many core values, including a commitment to patients, our employees, and an intense drive for innovation. Povetacicept has demonstrated potential best-in-class attributes in IgA nephropathy and has broad development potential across a number of other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions with significant unmet need. We look forward to the opportunity, now more than ever, to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients worldwide as part of Vertex.”

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vertex will acquire Alpine for $65 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $4.9 billion, or approximately $4.6 billion net of estimated cash acquired. A subsidiary of Vertex will commence a cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Alpine common stock.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to certain conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Alpine common stock and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and other customary conditions.

Advisors

Lazard is acting as financial advisor to Vertex. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is serving as legal counsel to Vertex. For Alpine, Centerview Partners is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Fenwick & West LLP as legal counsel.

About IgA Nephropathy (IgAN)

IgAN is a serious, progressive, life-threatening chronic kidney disease that is the most common cause of primary (idiopathic) glomerulonephritis, affecting people worldwide including approximately 130,000 people in the U.S. IgAN is thought to result from deposition of circulating immune complexes consisting of immunoglobulins and galactose-deficient immunoglobulin A (Gd-IgA1) in the renal glomerular mesangium, triggering kidney injury and fibrosis. A high percentage of people with IgAN progress to end-stage renal disease. There are no approved therapies that target the underlying cause of IgAN.

About Povetacicept (ALPN-303)

Povetacicept (ALPN-303) is a dual antagonist of the BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand) cytokines, which play key roles in pathogenesis of multiple autoimmune diseases via their roles in the activation, differentiation and/or survival of B cells, T cells and innate immune cells. Based upon an engineered TACI (transmembrane activator and CAML interactor) domain, povetacicept has higher binding affinity and greater potency in preclinical studies versus other inhibitors of BAFF and/or APRIL alone and has demonstrated potential best-in-class efficacy in a clinical trial in patients with IgA nephropathy. Povetacicept is also in development for multiple serious diseases including other autoimmune kidney diseases and autoimmune cytopenias. Povetacicept is targeted to enter Phase 3 in the second half of 2024.

Alpine will provide updated clinical data from RUBY-3, a phase 1b/2a study of povetacicept to investors during a conference call scheduled for 5:15 pm ET today, April 10, 2024.

Vertex Conference Call and Webcast

Vertex will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET today, April 10, 2024. To access the call, please dial (833) 630-2124 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-0651 (International) and reference the “Vertex Pharmaceuticals Conference Call.”

The conference call will be webcast live and a link to the webcast can be accessed through Vertex's website at www.vrtx.com in the “Investors” section. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the company's website in the “Investors” section.

Alpine Conference Call and Webcast

Alpine will host a conference call and webcast at 5:15 pm ET today, April 10, 2024.

The link to the webcast is available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.alpineimmunesciences.com/events and a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Alpine

Alpine is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients’ lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has approved medicines that treat the underlying causes of multiple chronic, life-shortening genetic diseases — cystic fibrosis, sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia — and continues to advance clinical and research programs in these diseases. Vertex also has a robust clinical pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of modalities in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, myotonic dystrophy type 1 and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Vertex was founded in 1989 and has its global headquarters in Boston, with international headquarters in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry’s top places to work, including 14 consecutive years on Science Magazine's Top Employers list and one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter/X.

