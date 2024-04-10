CFCU Community Credit Union Selects Pulsate as Marketing Engine to Offer Individualized Digital Services Across Members’ Life Stages

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulsate, provider of mobile-first engagement solutions that deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers’ moments of need, announced today that CFCU Community Credit Union (CFCU) has chosen Pulsate as its premier marketing engine for its ability to meet individual members’ needs throughout all phases of life. Through Pulsate’s partnership with Constellation Digital Partners, CFCU can access Pulsate’s solutions as part of Constellation’s Digital Banking platform.

Recognizing Pulsate’s ability to significantly enhance member engagement by capturing the needs of individual members versus relying on massive, impersonal messaging, CFCU selected Pulsate to fill a key role in its new transformative digital marketing strategy. By seamlessly bringing members into the platform for a more connected and engaging experience while leveraging data-driven, personalized engagement via digital channels, the platform will allow CFCU to quickly and effectively share its new and existing services with relevant member demographics based on their evolving needs.

“Pulsate’s capabilities will enable us to execute messaging beyond traditional banner ads to effectively target and engage our audiences this year, ensuring they are seamlessly integrated into the CFCU More platform in a timely manner,” said Jennifer Carlton-Cooper, Vice President of Electronic Services for CFCU. “This strategic partnership represents CFCU's commitment to enhancing member experiences through embracing innovative technologies and advanced digital solutions, driving higher, more effective member engagement.”

The partnership serves as a critical component of the credit union’s transition strategy from its current digital banking app to the CFCU More app, which includes eventually converting all members to the new app delivered on the Constellation platform.

“Since our inception, Constellation’s driving goal has always been to provide credit unions with access to the latest tools they need to create their ideal digital banking experiences and connecting them with fintechs that can help them execute and achieve it,” said Kris Kovacs, Founder and CEO of Constellation. “We are excited to help support this important partnership between CFCU and Pulsate and look forward to what comes next for these two innovative organizations.”

"CFCU is leading the charge in how credit unions can build lasting, valuable relationships in a mobile-first world,” said Sarah Martin, CEO of Pulsate. “To support this vital initiative, our intuitive, easy-to-use platform empowers credit unions like CFCU to create personalized, targeted campaigns, allowing them to better meet member needs, drive revenue growth and encourage financial wellness, all delivered through a variety of channels embedded within their digital banking ecosystem.”

About CFCU Community Credit Union

CFCU Community Credit Union was chartered in 1953 and currently has approximately 200 employees, over $1.4 billion in assets, and more than 82,000 members. CFCU serves members who live, work, worship or attend school in Tompkins, Cortland, Cayuga, Ontario, Madison, Onondaga and Seneca Counties and their family members, as well as any business or organization located in these counties. CFCU’s vision is “Transforming generations and communities. Simply. Personally.” For more information, visit mycfcu.com.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized consumer engagement platform, enabling customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven, personalized, localized and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. Learn more at www.pulsatehq.com.