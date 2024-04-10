Humi Partners With Golf Canada to Support Canadian Small Businesses Across the Country

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humi, the leading best-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses, is pleased to announce a multi-year integrated partnership with Golf Canada as the official payroll, HR, and benefits partner for the National Sport Federation and its members.

The partnership extends across Golf Canada’s National Open Championships – the RBC Canadian Open and the CPKC Women’s Open. In addition, Humi will be the inaugural Presenting Partner of Golf Canada’s National Facility Awards for Junior Golf.

“Golf Canada is proud to announce this multifaceted partnership with Humi, aimed at elevating numerous initiatives to foster inclusive and diverse opportunities throughout the golf season,” said Laurence Applebaum, CEO, Golf Canada. “We have integrated the Humi platform into our People and Culture operation and look forward to their enhanced impact on Canadian golf.”

“Humi is committed to supporting Canadian businesses, so we’re thrilled to partner with Golf Canada — a leading Canadian organization and valued client. They do amazing work to support the spirit of golf for all Canadians and a network of golf courses across the country, which serve as the bedrock of the sport. We look forward to working together to support hard-working Canadians from coast to coast,” said Kevin Kliman, CEO of Humi.

Through the partnership, Humi will support the CPKC Women’s Leadership Summit, an annual summit during the CPKC Women’s Open, and the Lodge Hospitality Suites at both the RBC Canadian Open and CPKC Women’s Open as presenting partner. The CPKC Women’s Leadership Summit will engage influential leaders from both the business and sports world and feature impactful speakers with diverse perspectives on topics such as diversity of thought and women in leadership positions.

As an expert in people operations solutions, Humi will also provide additional support to Golf Canada member golf clubs and facilities via best-practice resources and relevant industry case studies. In addition, their support will extend into the Golf Canada Facility Awards for Junior Golf presented by Humi, with a donation of $1,000 to each winning facility to be invested back into junior golf initiatives. More details on the program can be found here: www.golfcanada.ca/national-facility-awards-for-junior-golf/.

About Humi

Humi is the leading best-in-one people solution for Canadian businesses. Serving companies nationwide, Humi supports and enables employers to take better care of their most important asset: their people. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together all of the intricacies of employment for Canadian businesses. To learn more about Humi, visit www.humi.ca.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing 340,100 golfers and 1,505 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. By investing in the growth of the sport and introducing more participants of all ages to the game, our vision is to be a world leader in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca