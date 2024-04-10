Axis Communications Launches Axis Cloud Connect at ISC West 2024

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis Communications, a global leader in network video surveillance, proudly introduces Axis Cloud Connect, an open cloud-based platform designed to provide customers with more secure, flexible and scalable security solutions. With two decades of experience in cloud connectivity and over a million cloud-connected Axis cameras in use today, Axis Cloud Connect is created to work together with Axis devices to enable a range of managed services that support system and device management, video and data delivery and meet high demands for cybersecurity. Axis Cloud Connect will be featured along with other Axis innovations at ISC West, booth #14051, Venetian Expo, Las Vegas, NV April 10-12.

Creating opportunity and delivering value to the entire channel

Axis Cloud Connect enables smooth integration of Axis devices and partner applications by offering a selection of managed services. To keep systems up to date and ensure consistent system performance and cybersecurity, Axis takes added responsibility for hosting, delivering, and running digital services to ensure availability and reliability. The managed services enable secure remote access to live video operations, and improved device management with automated updates throughout the lifecycle. It also offers user and access management for easy and secure control of user access rights and permissions. Axis Cloud Connect is a channel-friendly open platform that delivers solutions and services for system integrators and end customers. It also enables Axis partners to develop their own cloud-based solutions to address market opportunities and evolving customer needs.

According to Johan Paulsson, CTO, Axis Communications, “Axis Cloud Connect is a continuation of our commitment to deliver secure-by-design solutions that meet changing customer needs. This offering combines the benefits of cloud technology and hybrid architectures with our deep knowledge of analytics, image usability, cybersecurity and long-term experience with cloud-based solutions—all managed by our team of experts to reduce friction for our customers.”

Empowering partners and accelerating market readiness

Axis Cloud Connect has already made an impact on the industry—its formal launch at ISC West is preceded by announcements from prominent partners about solutions that they’ve already built, deployed or leveraged the platform for, most notably:

Genetec, a leader in unified physical security software, introduced its Genetec Security Center SaaS, a scalable, open and unified software-as-a-service solution that combines access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, and other advanced security capabilities. “Axis and Genetec share a long history of collaboration and a common approach to product development. Last year, we launched Axis Powered by Genetec, a solution that demonstrates the innovation derived from deep collaboration and openness,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc. “Today, thanks to Axis Cloud Connect and Security Center SaaS, our customers will benefit from continuous delivery of product and firmware improvements, new features, and important cyber security updates from two of the industry’s leading innovators.”

Wesco, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, has collaborated with Axis to enable its systems to work seamlessly with the new capabilities brought forth by Axis Cloud Connect. Bill Geary, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Communications and Security Solutions at Wesco said, “Co-ideation, collaboration and innovation are hallmarks of the 23-year Wesco and Axis partnership. This new advancement is a testament to our collective digital capabilities and furthers our ability to deliver value and next-generation solutions to our integrator partners across the globe.”

Kone, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, introduced Kone 24/7 Emergency Elevator Video Communications, a turnkey solution that provides live monitoring, two-way communications and emergency response for elevator and building safety and security.

Powering the next generation of AXIS Camera Station

With a focus on adding security, flexibility and scalability to its offerings, Axis is also pleased to announce that it has built the next generation of its video management system (VMS)—AXIS Camera Station—on Axis Cloud Connect. Accordingly, Axis is extending its VMS into a broader offering that includes AXIS Camera Station Pro, Edge and Center. The AXIS Camera Station offering is engineered to more precisely match the needs of users based upon flexible options for video surveillance and device management, architecture and storage, analytics and data management, and cloud-based services.

AXIS Camera Station Pro: A more traditional, on-premise VMS for professional operators. AXIS Camera Station Pro offers robust features and flexible options including remote cloud connectivity, self-hosted and cloud web client, advanced search capabilities, an analytics dashboard and full portfolio integration.

Available April 30, 2024.

AXIS Camera Station Edge: A cloud solution that uses the power of Axis edge devices with cam-to-cloud connectivity (no server or NVR required). AXIS Camera Station Edge more directly focuses on video surveillance needs with edge-based AI, auto-notification features, a web client and flexible storage options.

Available H2, 2024.

AXIS Camera Station Center: A unification license for multi-site aggregation of AXIS Camera Station Pro and/or AXIS Camera Station Edge deployments into a single user experience unifying video operations along with device, user and license management.

Available H2, 2024.

Axis Cloud Connect, the new extended AXIS Camera Station offering, and Axis devices are all built with robust cybersecurity measures to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations. What’s more, with an Axis tech stack built on powerful edge devices and the AXIS OS working in tandem with Axis cloud capabilities, users can expect high-level performance with seamless OS updates.

The new cloud-based platform—and the solutions built upon it by both Axis and select partners—aims to create opportunity and value throughout the channel, allowing companies to utilize the cloud at a pace that makes the most sense for their evolving business needs.

Axis Cloud Connect will be featured at ISC West 2024, April 10-12, 2024, in Axis booth #14051 along with live demos of AXIS Camera Station Pro, Edge and Center.

For further information about these and other solutions, please visit www.axis.com or connect with an Axis representative.