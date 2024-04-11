GBTEC Unveils ‘Arty’: Spearheading a New Era in AI-Powered Process Transformation

Introducing Arty: Empowering Your Process Transformation with AI | Discover Arty, the latest AI-powered process management and automation solution by GBTEC, designed to revolutionize business efficiency. With cutting-edge features like the AI Modeler®, AI Workflow Generator, and AI Copilot, Arty enhances productivity, saves time, and reduces costs, positioning users at the forefront of innovation in process management and automation. Embrace the future of streamlined workflows and operational excellence with Arty.

BOCHUM, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven by the vision of revolutionizing the entire process lifecycle of enterprises, GBTEC proudly presents the unveiling of "Arty". By pioneering the expansion of its product portfolio with innovative AI capabilities, GBTEC is fostering an outstanding work experience and a new level of efficiency for all phases of process transformation – from process design and analysis to automation and optimization. As a "Digital Worker," Arty will collaborate side by side with process stakeholders ("Human Workers"), facilitating digital initiatives and making the creation of hyper-efficient, digital, and automated workflows a reality.

New AI features lead to massive workstream enhancements and efficiency potentials

In its release, GBTEC introduces three new AI-driven features, offering outstanding speed, simplicity, and precision:

AI Modeler®: Where once static process templates and reference models were used, the AI Modeler® now utilizes artificial intelligence to generate process models “on the fly”, spanning from individual processes to complete process landscapes. Within seconds and with remarkable precision, the AI Modeler® generates business processes and descriptive information, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual process documentation.

Where once static process templates and reference models were used, the AI Modeler® now utilizes artificial intelligence to generate process models “on the fly”, spanning from individual processes to complete process landscapes. Within seconds and with remarkable precision, the AI Modeler® generates business processes and descriptive information, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual process documentation. AI Translation Service: Utilizing the AI Translation Service, process diagrams and associated information such as descriptive texts are seamlessly translated without the need for manual input, thus breaking down language barriers. With a single click, this feature creates a multilingual, universally accessible process repository, facilitating communication of process workflows across national borders.

Utilizing the AI Translation Service, process diagrams and associated information such as descriptive texts are seamlessly translated without the need for manual input, thus breaking down language barriers. With a single click, this feature creates a multilingual, universally accessible process repository, facilitating communication of process workflows across national borders. AI Copilot: The AI Copilot serves as a strategic advisor to process stakeholders, offering real-time identification of errors, inconsistencies, and inefficiencies, along with personalized recommendations for process enhancements. Additionally, the Copilot can dynamically expand processes and provide interactive guidance for process mapping by suggesting additional process activities, decision points, required IT systems, or resources.

For GBTEC founder Greinke, the new AI features are a true game-changer

Gregor Greinke, founder and CEO of GBTEC, proudly reflects on the AI capabilities already developed: “ Artificial intelligence is a technological imperative on our strategic roadmap. The launch of our groundbreaking AI Modeler® coupled with the AI Translation Service and the AI Copilot signifies a revolutionary milestone that will redefine the future of Business Process Management. These pioneering AI features not only yield user-friendly products for thousands of users worldwide, but also propel companies to an unprecedented level on their journey to operational excellence.”

GBTEC emphasizes its ongoing investments in product development and integration of AI-powered features: In doing so, the company relies on best-of-breed technologies and proprietary solutions at the core of its application. This includes, for example, the integration of ChatGPT or self-developed chatbots and machine learning algorithms.

The official rollout of the AI functionalities is scheduled for July 2024. From that point onwards, the new features will be available for purchase to customers and for testing to interested parties.

About GBTEC Group

GBTEC is a leading provider of SaaS software in the fields of Business Process Management (BPM), Digital Process Automation (DPA), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The extensive product portfolio of GBTEC includes Business Process Design & Modeling, Process Execution, Process Mining, as well as Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). The company is known for its modern and user-friendly products, which are based on no-code and low-code technologies and a state-of-the-art product platform. Customers also benefit from competent customer support and comprehensive training offerings. The products of GBTEC are used by companies of all sizes, from SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, as well as by public institutions. The company is headquartered in Bochum and employs around 300 employees at locations in the DACH region, Spain, and Australia. You can find more information at https://www.gbtec.com/.

AI Modeler® is a registered trademark of GBTEC in Germany. For further information, please visit https://www.gbtec.com/.