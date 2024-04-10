Ohio Division of Wildlife Expands Partnership With PayIt and Will Deliver Upgraded Hunting and Fishing Licensing System

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state, local, and provincial governments, is pleased to announce that the Ohio Division of Wildlife has once again selected it to deliver a modern conservation platform. The agreement includes plans to provide a comprehensive digital licensing system with an improved customer experience for hunters and anglers as well as an enhanced management system for the agency.

“Our partnership with PayIt has enabled us to provide a convenient, engaging way for our customers to purchase licenses, report harvests, access educational resources, and support our agency’s conservation efforts,” said Kendra Wecker, chief of the Ohio Division of Wildlife. “We’re happy to continue building on this strong foundation with PayIt, brought together by a shared commitment to the conservation of Ohio’s wildlife.”

The renewed partnership builds on the momentum from the last four years, during which time the Ohio Division of Wildlife processed 5.7 million payments in the PayIt platform for products such as hunting and fishing licenses and training courses, fostered renewal in the Lake Erie walleye fishing industry during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and increased online sales volume by 68%.

Along with a modern user experience, the system includes a customer relationship management (CRM) solution designed especially for conservation agencies. The system gives the Ohio Division of Wildlife staff access to insights and tools to improve hunter and angler engagement and ultimately help the agency reach its relevancy and R3 goals.

“We are very excited to continue working with the Ohio team, providing even greater value with our purpose-built CRM to help them engage their customers,” said Chris Willard, general manager, Outdoors at PayIt. “The continued investment in our conservation platform directly impacts the outcomes we can drive for our agency partners and the outdoors enthusiasts they serve — and ultimately, supports conservation in Ohio and beyond.”

This announcement comes on the heels of PayIt contract wins in the states of Minnesota, Mississippi, and Missouri — and system upgrades for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Since acquiring Sovereign Sportsman Solutions in May 2023, PayIt has more than tripled investment in research and development for the Outdoors solution and continues to add employees to support Outdoors clients.

The PayIt Outdoors platform offers hunting and fishing licensing with modules for volunteers and events, recreational vehicle licensing, law enforcement tools, a consumer mobile app, and the industry’s only true CRM designed for conservation — all in a single system for use across conservation agencies. PayIt Outdoors is a cloud-based SaaS that can be readily configured to support agency requirements and scales up to meet demand spikes during key seasons. Learn more about PayIt’s Outdoors platform.

About PayIt

PayIt enables state and local government agencies to deliver a great resident payments experience that accelerates the shift to digital. Agencies choose PayIt to better achieve their mission through improved operational efficiency, customer support, and resident satisfaction. Our solutions span property tax, courts, utilities, DMV, outdoors, and more. PayIt provides a single resident profile across agencies and jurisdictions, integrates into back-office and adjacent systems, and our team helps clients drive adoption of digital channels. Serving more than 100 million residents in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company and StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 for 8 years and counting.