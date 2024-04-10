Edgio Enables Broader FAST Outreach with Brazil Broadcaster

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgio is pleased to announce its collaboration with the Brazilian powerhouse BandNews TV through its Newco Pay TV. This partnership will expand the FAST channel outreach in the burgeoning market in South America’s largest country where viewers were clamoring for more coverage.

“Our customers asked for this, and we responded,” said Newco Director of New Business & Affiliates Marcello Zeni. “This is just the beginning. With the focus on innovation, we hope to tap into the vast growth opportunity in the FAST market and fill the void for our customers. At Newco, we know life does not stop. Neither do we.”

Eric Black CTO and GM of Media at Edgio said, "Edgio is thrilled to help Newco amplify its presence in Brazil. Exciting times lie ahead in the FAST market, which is expected to nearly triple by 2027, particularly outside of the U.S. With our dynamic Uplynk solution, we're confident we can deliver the services needed to exceed expectations."

Distribution will initially be reserved for Brazil via the new channel, “New Brasil,” using the free streaming service, Pluto TV, which first made its mark in Brazil in 2020. The intention, however, is to branch out into other platforms and countries. New Brasil, called the “hot new channel,” was launched in Lisbon on April 24, 2023.

Along with Newco’s new partner, Youcast!, a premier Brazilian technology and services provider, Edgio has enabled the end-to-end workflow for New Brasil, through technology reselling and managed services. Youcast! is helping to expand the outreach by attracting more broadcasters.

Newco debuted its pay TV operation with the 24-hour news channel and second largest broadcaster in Brazil, BandNews, on March 19, 2001. The first ever newscast aired at 11 a.m. that day. Over the past 23 years, the broadcaster has consistently added new programming that appeals to a variety of audiences.

Today, the channel has a wide array of content, from politics, agribusiness, economy, sports, gastronomy, and cooking, to tourism, market analysis, and debates, as well as everyday news. New Brasil also offers BandSports content, which includes programs such as Baita Amigos, BandSports News, and After the Game.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Newco

Newco Pay TV, Grupo Bandeirantes' pay TV programmer, debuted its pay TV operation with the 24-hour news channel, BandNews TV, on March 19, 2001. The channel's concept is to offer complete information to subscribers who do not have time to wait. At any time, you can tune in to the non-stop newspapers to stay up to date. Newco is a group of pay TV channels and digital products, including Agro+, Arte1, BandNews TV, BandSports, Empreender, Newco Play, Newco Plus, New Brasil, Sabor & Arte, Sexprivé and Terraviva. Learn more at https://newcopaytv.gupy.io/.

YouCast

YouCast is a premier system integrator specializing in video platforms, renowned for its unmatched flexibility in offering diverse commercial models and technical solutions. In addition to our expertise in video platform integration, YouCast delivers comprehensive monitoring and security services based on cutting-edge cloud technology. With a relentless focus on innovation and reliability, YouCast empowers businesses to leverage the full potential of video content while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. To explore our comprehensive suite of services and harness the power of video with confidence, please visit youcast.tv.br.