Exolaunch Signs with HawkEye 360 to Provide Launch and Deployment Services for Multiple Satellite Missions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exolaunch, the global leader in launch mission management, integration, and satellite deployment services, today announced a multi-mission agreement for launch and deployment services with HawkEye 360, a prominent provider of next-generation geospatial intelligence solutions. This marks the first collaboration between the two companies, signifying an important milestone in advancing space-based technology and geospatial intelligence capabilities.

The first launch under the agreement took place on Sunday, April 7 from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Using Exolaunch’s proprietary, flight-proven CarboNIX separation systems, the company successfully deployed three HawkEye 360 satellites on the SpaceX Bandwagon-1 mission. Developed by University of Toronto’s Space Flight Laboratory, these satellites intend to increase coverage over high-traffic maritime corridors at mid-latitudes, including the Indo-Pacific region.

HawkEye 360, based in Virginia, is renowned for its groundbreaking maritime safety technology, providing unprecedented insights into global activities by delivering timely and accurate information from innovative radio frequency (RF) data and analytics. By leveraging Exolaunch’s extensive experience and state-of-the-art deployment solutions, HawkEye 360 aims to expand further and enhance its presence in space.

This comprehensive contract covers integration and deployment services for at least ten satellites to be delivered into orbit for HawkEye 360. Notably, all these missions will utilize Exolaunch’s CarboNIX separation systems and EXOpod Nova containerized deployers, showcasing the trust and confidence from HawkEye 360 in Exolaunch’s industry-leading deployment technologies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Exolaunch will support multiple missions for HawkEye 360. The payloads are expected to launch on upcoming SpaceX Rideshare missions through 2025, and they are intended to strengthen geospatial intelligence services provided by HawkEye 360.

“We are very excited to partner with Exolaunch, a global leader in launch mission integration and deployment technologies, for our cluster 9 launch and subsequent launches,” remarked Rob Rainhart, president of HawkEye 360. “This partnership is an important relationship for HawkEye 360. It provides a basis for affordable launch and launch integration services that allow us to focus on bringing our analytics solution to market at greater speed and efficiency. We look forward to the continued partnership and opportunities this collaboration will bring to both our companies and the industry at large.”

“We are proud to partner with HawkEye 360, a pioneering innovator in geospatial intelligence solutions, and support their long-term launch program,” commented Kier Fortier, managing director of Exolaunch USA. “Our multi-mission launch and deployment agreements underscore Exolaunch’s commitment to delivering unparalleled mission management services, backed by our flight-proven deployment technologies. We are confident that our expertise and proven track record will ensure the seamless deployment and success of HawkEye 360’s missions, ultimately advancing the frontiers of space-based intelligence.”

About Exolaunch

Exolaunch (Germany, USA) is a global leader in launch mission integration and deployment technologies. With a decade of flight heritage and over 390 satellites launched across 27 missions to date, Exolaunch leverages industry insight to tailor turnkey solutions that meet customer needs and respond to market trends. Exolaunch fulfills launch contracts for industry leaders, the world’s most innovative start-ups, research institutions, government organizations, and international space agencies. The company develops and manufactures its own flight-proven and industry-leading small satellite separation systems, with the fastest-growing heritage on the market. Exolaunch promotes safe, sustainable, and responsible use of space and is committed to making space accessible for all.

For more information, please visit www.exolaunch.com

For media inquiries, please contact media@exolaunch.com

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360, a leader in defense technology, delivers unmatched insights into human activity and situational trends through cutting-edge RF geospatial information. Our space-based technology efficiently detects, characterizes, and geolocates diverse RF signals, allowing analysts to identify suspicious movements, track potential threats, and uncover hidden maritime activities. With rapid access to crucial events and behavioral patterns, HawkEye 360’s RF data and analytics enhance early-warning capabilities, empowering decision-makers globally. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, we continue to redefine the landscape of RF geospatial solutions.

For more information, please visit www.he360.com

For media inquiries, please contact stacey.bruzzese@he360.com