The Coca-Cola Company Celebrates Everyday Greatness with Global Program in Advance of Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company, the longest-running partner of the Olympic Games, today unveiled “Celebrate Everyday Greatness,” its theme for Paris 2024 and its global roster of athletes for Team Coca-Cola.

Celebrate Everyday Greatness is designed to champion life’s everyday moments – both big and small – that create magic that builds into something great. The Coca-Cola Company is focused on helping to make Paris 2024 the most spectacular Olympic and Paralympic Games ever, with activations across a portfolio of brands that engage fans and athletes while delivering a more sustainable experience.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games are a prime opportunity for The Coca-Cola Company and our extensive portfolio of products to connect with fans,” said Brad Ross, VP Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships. “We will use this global stage to showcase how greatness in everyday moments can create real magic.”

In its role as a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games and Presenting Partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay, The Coca-Cola Company will refresh athletes, officials and spectators with its wide product portfolio of beverages.

Team Coca-Cola Paris 2024 Global Roster

The Olympic and Paralympic Games show that magic happens when the world comes together. Team Coca-Cola includes some of the world’s greatest athletes across different sports, countries and abilities. They represent the latest generation of outstanding stories to continue the company’s nearly century-long partnership with the Olympic Games.

“The pressure to perform can be overwhelming, especially when so many people rely on you to be your best, day-in and day-out,” said global soccer star and Team Coca-Cola athlete Debinha. “This is my third time competing in the Olympic Games. This year, I've made it a point to let those around me know how much they motivate me to be great, on and off the field, every day.”

The Coca-Cola Company Sustainability at Paris 2024

The Coca-Cola Company’s ambition is to have an Olympic and Paralympic Games without waste. The company will be providing packaging options to help minimize waste and reduce carbon emissions.

Coca-Cola will also work to collect and recycle bottles to give them new life or so that they can be refilled. This includes drink and water fountains with refill options, returnable glass bottles and bottles made with recycled materials. Coca-Cola products will be transported more sustainably during last-mile delivery. Low-carbon vehicles powered by electric, biogas or hydrogen will be used to deliver products to competition site venues and the Athletes’ Village.

Additional activations, both online and on the ground, throughout Paris 2024 will unite consumers in celebrating the magic of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. For more information on The Coca-Cola Company’s Paris 2024 activities, visit coca-colacompany.com.

Team Coca-Cola Roster:

Alberto Abarza (Chile, Swimming), Ellie Carpenter (Australia, Football), Linda Motlhalo (South Africa, Football), Alex Greenwood (England, Football), Emma Twigg (New Zealand, Rowing), Katie Bowen (New Zealand, Football), Lydia Williams (Australia, Football), Alex Morgan (U.S., Football), Florian Jouanny (France, Para Cycling), Mathilde Gros (France, Track Cycling), Alyssa Naehar (U.S., Football), Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands, Cycling), Ramesh Budihal (India, Surfing), Athing Mu (U.S., Track & Field), Huynh Nhu (Vietnam, Football), Sarina Bolden (Philippines, Football), CJ Bott (New Zealand, Football), Ji So-Yun (South Korea, Football), Sean McColl (Canada, Sport Climbing), Daniel Smrokowski (U.S., Basketball), Kadeena Cox (U.K., Para Cycling & Para Athletics), Tyler Wright (Australia, Surfing), Debinha (Brazil, Football), Kadeisha Buchanan (Canada, Football), Wu Hai Yan (China, Football), Dimitrij Ovtcharov (Germany, Table Tennis)