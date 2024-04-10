HFS Research and HEX Advisory Group Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Unrivaled Advisory Services and Benchmarking

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HFS Research (HFS), a leading global research and analysis firm, and HEX Advisory Group ("HEX"), a leading purveyor of global IT–BPS advisory intelligence and support on demand, have joined forces to provide matchless expertise in advisory services and contract price benchmarking. This strategic alliance leverages the expertise of both entities to deliver an enhanced suite of services tailored to meet the evolving needs of major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers.

The strength of the HFS and HEX strategic alliance lies in the integration of research, real-world experience, and a flexible consulting model, empowering clients to address challenges and optimize their IT and business operations effectively. The collaboration also gives HFS access to the HEX IndexTM—considered the most authoritative benchmarking tool for global IT–BPS contracts—providing high-quality, seamless advisory and benchmarking services to HFS clients.

Key alliance highlights –

Unrivalled benchmarking tool, HEX Index TM : A comprehensive platform offering benchmark metrics, contractual insights, and practical solutions curated by seasoned practitioners.

Index : A comprehensive platform offering benchmark metrics, contractual insights, and practical solutions curated by seasoned practitioners. Industry-leading analysts and advisors: Benefit from HFS Research’s extensive industry intelligence capabilities and HEX advisors who are experienced price benchmarkers and seasoned IT–BPO sourcing practitioners.

Comprehensive benchmarking: Delve into pricing benchmarks, solution insights, and cost metrics for a holistic understanding of your outsourcing contracts.

In-depth contractual insights: Gain a contemporary view of key contractual terms and conditions, ensuring alignment with your business objectives.

“HFS and HEX share a common proclivity to deliver precise advice in a concise manner, with no sugar-coating. In an industry where consulting firms are increasingly expanding their offerings into conflict-of-interest zones, both firms have decided to play to our respective strengths and specialization. In doing so, we offer best-of-breed Research + Benchmarking + Sourcing Advisory services to our existing and new clients,” said Sarthak Brahma, CEO and Managing Partner, HEX Advisory Group.

“It has always been our goal at HFS to balance world-class research with strategic advisory capabilities for Global 2000 leaders, which is why we are so excited with our strategic alliance with HEX to deliver exceptional research-driven benchmarking. We are committed to collaborative efforts that bolster our collective value proposition to address the needs of our OneCouncil members and our broader client base,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst, HFS Research.

About HEX Advisory Group

HEX is a coterie of highly tenured sourcing advisors executing some of the largest IT & Business Process sourcing mandates and spend portfolios, including Global Capability Centers (GCCs), for CXOs in US, EU, Latin America, and APAC. Our senior advisors execute the sourcing business case, target operating model, RFS to contracting process with the third-party vendor/s, manage the associated change, and govern the execution until steady state. The very same HEX advisors then punch in the finalized and winning solution, contract, and pricing tenets into our exhaustive benchmarking database, HEX IndexTM , thereby ensuring the highest fidelity benchmarks in the industry. Our client CXOs are willing references of our advisory rigor. Visit hexadvisory.com.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They’re respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.