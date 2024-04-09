Judicial Advocacy Group Launches 7-Figure Campaign Urging Common Sense in Tesla Legal Fees Dispute

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Citizens for Judicial Fairness released a new TV advertisement – “Delaware Fat Cats” – with a New York Post exclusive. The advertisement is part of a 7-figure advertising campaign on broadcast, cable, streaming, and social media drawing attention to Delaware lawyers who have been empowered to seek $6 billion in legal fees by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick’s Chancery Court.

The TV ad raises questions and concerns about Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick's potential ruling in the landmark Elon Musk-Tesla pay case, citing corrupt connections and the Delaware chancery court's history of favoring excessive legal fees. The attorneys who convinced the court to revoke Musk's extravagant pay package deal are now petitioning for $6 billion in Tesla stock for fees and expense reimbursement.

The ad points out the demand is comparable to the total economy of a small country, such as Barbados or Bermuda. If granted, this reimbursement request would mark the largest attorney fee payout in history.

Instances of overbilling are not uncommon within the chancery court, as they have historically condoned questionable billing practices, as was particularly evident in the TransPerfect case, where the court sanctioned the unprecedented forced sale of the company. During this process, the court-appointed custodian invoiced TransPerfect for nearly $4 million, encompassing undisclosed expenses.

The advertisement highlights concerns about Chancellor McCormick's potential tolerance for bias and corruption, considering her working relationship with attorneys on cases that she oversees. In a public statement made at the University of Delaware, Chancellor McCormick was quoted [about attorneys], "We've always had each other's back, we've always gone out for drinks after arguments and maintained this level of civility".

The full text of the ad reads as follows:

$6 billion dollars.

The total economy of a small country… Now a cash grab for “fat cat” Delaware lawyers, because Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is doing their bidding.

She stopped a legally binding contract in order to grant them billions in legal fees.

That’s a $300,000/hour cash grab for McCormick’s future bosses while everyday Delawareans barely scrape by.

What does McCormick have to say about these Delaware fat cat lawyers?

‘We’ve always had each others backs’

The seven-figure advertising campaign, paid for by Citizens for Judicial Fairness, is catching attention, as it is available on cable, broadcast, streaming, and social media.