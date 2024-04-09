Wellfit Partners With HFD to Expand Financing Coverage Across the Credit Spectrum

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a leading healthcare technology platform that provides streamlined financing options, discount plans and payments processing, announces a strategic partnership with HFD. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step towards enhancing accessibility to healthcare financing solutions across the entire credit spectrum.

Through this alliance with HFD, Wellfit expands its capacity to offer patients tailored financing solutions, which will allow participating providers to approve nearly* 100% of patients that apply. HFD, known for its commitment to making healthcare affordable for the underserved, specializes in serving individuals with lower credit scores.

Wellfit, in conjunction with HFD, introduces two distinct financing options aimed at addressing diverse dental needs:

General Dentistry Lending: Extending approvals of up to $5,000 to nearly* all applicants.

General Dentistry Hi-Line: Providing loans ranging from $5,000 up to $25,000 based on credit rating.

HFD complements these offerings with multiple term lengths and competitive Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), empowering patients to finance their oral healthcare needs with flexibility and affordability.

"We look forward to collaborating with HFD to broaden our reach and ensure that patients of all credit backgrounds have access to vital healthcare financing," said Fulton Collins, CEO of Wellfit Technologies. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services."

*Applicants will be declined financing with any program due to Open Bankruptcy or Terrorist Watch List.

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payments processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit.com

About HFD

Based in Bakersfield, CA, HFD is a fintech platform that allows healthcare providers to offer innovative pay-over-time options to nearly every patient, regardless of their credit. Since 2009, HFD has facilitated more than $2bn in treatment to over 1 million patients. HFD has partnered with some of the nation's largest elective healthcare brands to serve the underserved. Learn more at gohfd.com.