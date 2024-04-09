Options and Magtia Empower Trading Firms with Next Generation Symbology Solution

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Magtia, a financial symbology platform provider specializing in data mapping for front, middle and back-office trading systems.

The partnership is set to provide customers with bespoke API connectivity combined with enhanced symbology and cross-referencing capabilities, fully integrated with Options’ pre-deployed technology stack which consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalized and historical tick data to clients worldwide, delivering comprehensive access to multi-asset class market data.

The announcement follows Options’ full integration with Activ Financial and subsequent amalgamation of global market data sources, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Magtia to deliver next-level market data solution architecture to our customers across the capital markets. Our pre-deployed technology stack and tick data combined with Magtia’s advanced symbology expertise will offer clients an industry first for interoperability and the most efficient and reliable cross-referencing data platform for multi-asset class content.

We are very excited to partner our services and enable our clients to capitalise on reduced deployment time and bespoke symbology tools, alongside Options’ state-of-the-art enterprise market data feed.”

Phil Straszynski, CEO of Magtia, commented, “We have worked with Activ Financial for many years and we are delighted to continue that valued partnership with Options Technology. Together with Options’ advanced capital markets infrastructure and enterprise market data feed, Magtia’s symbol mapping platform provides a comprehensive cross-referencing service for the financial markets, enabling clients to extend their services to organisations using different data feeds and symbologies.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnership with Trader Evolution, its achievement of a new Microsoft Cloud Security specialization and its partnership with Dukascopy.

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

Magtia is the world’s only company dedicated solely to financial symbol mapping: RICs to Bloomberg tickers and FIGIs, plus all the major data vendor symbologies. Magtia is used by the finance industry to resolve instrument identification issues, streamline processes, and open their businesses to any client regardless of the financial market identifiers they use. Our XMAP solution provides a mapping of all exchange traded instruments globally and is refreshed daily before each market opens. Even where clients have existing operations performing financial symbol mapping they find that XMAP is faster, infallible and cheaper.

