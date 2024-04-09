Invenra Inc. Announces a Strategic Research Agreement with Astellas Pharma in Therapeutic Bispecific Antibody Discovery

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc., an innovative leader in bispecific antibody technology, is pleased to announce a strategic research agreement with Astellas Pharma, a global pharmaceutical company with a vision to turn innovative science into value for patients. This agreement will leverage Invenra’s cutting-edge B-Body® bispecific antibody platform to support Astellas’ focused research and development initiatives.

Under the agreement, Astellas will have access to Invenra’s B-Body technology, marking a thoughtful step toward advancing their bispecific therapeutic research. At the conclusion of the research, Astellas will have the option to negotiate future licenses.

Dr. Roland Green, CEO of Invenra, remarks, “We are honored to partner with the Astellas team, one of the world’s foremost developers of therapeutics. We are excited by the potential of this partnership to yield profound benefits to patients in need.”

Both companies share a commitment to advancing healthcare through dedicated scientific research, aiming to bring effective and innovative treatments to patients globally.

About Invenra Inc:

Driven by our mission to deliver groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide and a commitment to innovation and excellence, Invenra is a leading bispecific antibody technology company. Our proprietary B-Body® platform offers profound advantages in discovery, manufacturing, and formulation, along with true "Plug & Play" performance, enabling rapid engineering of therapeutics. Our extensive portfolio of wholly owned and partnered molecules includes first and best-in-class bispecifics, making us a pioneer in therapeutic innovation.