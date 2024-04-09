Laser Photonics Secures Order From L3Harris Technologies for LaserTower Marking & Engraving System

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC) (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other material processing applications, announced that it received an order for its LaserTower COMPACT marking and engraving system from L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

“Laser Photonics is proud to supply laser marking equipment to L3Harris, one of the largest long-time defense contractors in the United States,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “This deal underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to delivering cutting-edge solutions that will enhance their operations and contribute to forging a future that is safer and more technologically advanced.”

L3Harris will use LPC’s LaserTower COMPACT system at its semiconductor division in Palm Bay, Florida. The company focuses on command and control systems, precision munitions, avionics and electronic systems, and other specialized equipment for the government, defense and commercial sectors.

The LaserTower COMPACT is an industrial-grade laser marking, engraving and etching system that can operate as a stand-alone unit or get integrated into an I/O production line. Our LaserTower series offers effortless “plug and play” setup, user-friendly operation and enduring performance. It’s the ideal solution for precise, legible, permanent direct part marking, including UDI/UID barcodes, logos and other service marks for a wide range of materials. The system integrates LPC’s proprietary technology for easy barcode scanning.

For more information about the LaserTower line of laser marking and engraving systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https:/www.laserphotonics.com.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the trusted disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, its 50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.