The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation Commits $15 Million Over Three Years to Rise Against Hunger to Provide 463 Million Meals to People in Need

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation announces an extended three-year partnership and $15 million commitment to Rise Against Hunger, an international nonprofit organization. The commitment builds on a decade-long partnership between Kraft Heinz and Rise Against Hunger to alleviate global hunger and improve access to nutrition.

“At Kraft Heinz, we aim to provide 1.5 billion meals to people in need by 2025,” said Andrea Budelli, President of The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation and Chief R&D Officer of Developed & Emerging Markets at Kraft Heinz. “Our extended partnership with Rise Against Hunger will help us make great strides toward this ambition. We're incredibly grateful for Rise Against Hunger’s leadership in the fight to end global hunger and humbled to play a part in their efforts.”

The extended partnership will fully fund the addition of 36 million Kraft Heinz micronutrient sachets to 207 million meals distributed by Rise Against Hunger globally. These micronutrient sachets are specially created for the nonprofit by Kraft Heinz’s food science and nutrition experts to provide 18 essential vitamins and minerals to fortified rice-soy meals.

In addition to the micronutrient sachets, this partnership will support the local and regional procurement of 5.5 million meals; support sustainable agriculture projects anticipated to provide the equivalent of 250 million meals; and engage thousands of Kraft Heinz employees in volunteer events and opportunities around the world.

“Kraft Heinz’s generous contributions have been instrumental in driving our mission and have profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals and communities facing food insecurity in remote, last-mile communities that are often difficult to access and lack infrastructure,” said Rick Kearney, CEO at Rise Against Hunger. “In the years ahead, we’re embracing innovation and efficiency, and seeking new ways to create sustainable solutions for those in need.”

As a direct result of Kraft Heinz’s support from 2021 through 2023, Rise Against Hunger supported 8.9 million people through meal donations and sustainable agriculture projects in 48 countries across Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. This impact includes:

Fortified more than 127 million Rise Against Hunger meals with 21 million micronutrient sachets for school feeding and dietary supplementation programs.

Supported sustainable agriculture projects that produced the equivalent of more than 207 million meals in Malawi, Mali, Philippines, Senegal, South Africa, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and India.

Responded to emergency and humanitarian relief efforts, including floods in India, Italy, and South Africa; COVID in India and Indonesia; typhoons in the Philippines; and refugee families in Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, and Romania.

Hosted over 6,000 Kraft Heinz employees who attended 39 meal packing events around the world, packing over 1.7 million meals for food-insecure communities during Kraft Heinz’s annual “Packathon” events.

Additionally, select Kraft Heinz employees attend an annual Impact Trip with Rise Against Hunger to witness Kraft Heinz’s impact on communities affected by food insecurity. Kraft Heinz employees traveled to South Africa in 2023 and the Philippines in 2024 to deliver meals and witness the sustainable agriculture initiatives and nutritional education in person.

Check out Kraft Heinz’s recent Impact Trip to the Philippines on YouTube and learn more about the Company’s broader ESG goals in its 2023 ESG Report.

