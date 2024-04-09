NEP's Connected Production Ecosystem Expands with New Strategic Partnerships

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEP Group, the leading media services provider for sports and entertainment worldwide, today announced continued expansion of its connected production ecosystem through new partnerships with rights holders, sports leagues, broadcasters and OTT providers. In addition to existing partnerships around the globe, this expansion includes successful support for partners such as the PGA TOUR, NASCAR and MLS in the United States, Dyn Sport in Germany, WRC in Finland, TV4 and the Swedish Hockey League in Sweden, and the International Press Center – Résidence Palace in Brussels, Belgium.

The connected production solutions offered by NEP are continually evolving to meet client needs, market trends, and technological advancements. With over 20 production hubs, 100 control rooms, 200 mobile units, and 100 flypacks worldwide, NEP is focused on delivering quality, efficiency, and sustainability to its clients. By offering various production options and services tailored to individual needs, NEP aims to provide a comprehensive solution from content capture to distribution and everything in between, including commentary, language services, alternate feed production, asset management, vertical production, studios, playouts and more. Watch this video for a global view of NEP’s connected production ecosystem. The ecosystem, powered by the Total Facility Control (TFC) platform, enables seamless operation and collaboration across NEP’s global network of facilities and hubs.

The key expansions over the last year includes bringing nine new production hubs into North America, APAC and Europe, a new hub in Singapore, and expanding the Andrews Hubs in Australia and the VISTA Hub in South Florida. NEP created its global ecosystem to allow for any combination of traditional production deliveries, at one or multiple event venues, with remote capabilities managed off-site, sometimes hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Mike Werteen, President, NEP Americas and Global Chief Commercial Officer, says:

“ Our connected production solutions are complementary to NEP’s industry-leading fleet of mobile units and OBs, and our recent partnerships are great examples of this hybrid approach of serving our clients both onsite and remotely. From the new fleet of nine all-IP mobile units that debuted for the 2024 PGA TOUR season, to the connected production hubs established around the globe – we’re providing our clients with more production tools and flexibility to meet their needs, and we’re honored to collaborate with their amazing teams to build the best production solutions for today and the future.”

NEP’s proprietary broadcast control and networking platform, TFC, makes using IP 2110 infrastructure fast and intuitive; empowering production teams to focus on creating incredible content instead of integrating disparate technologies. TFC is used throughout NEP’s connected production facilities across the globe, giving production, video, audio, replay, graphics and engineering operators the ability to program show setups using a touchscreen, scale setups up and down, and share resources between any other facility within NEP’s connected production ecosystem, providing universal control, management and security.

NEP’s unmatched technical expertise is backed by more than 3,000 engineers and technical staff globally. Visit nepgroup.com to learn more about NEP’s media services and connected production solutions.

NEP Group at the 2024 NAB Show

NEP’s technical and commercial staff will be on hand at the 2024 NAB Show, the industry’s leading annual event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 14-17, 2024. Staff will be available by appointment in both private and semi-private meeting spaces in the North Hall. NEP’s presence at the 2024 NAB Show includes expert panel appearances, featuring: Geert Thoelen, Director of Technology, NEP Belgium, Scott Rothenberg, SVP, Technology & Capital Planning, Cameron O’Neill, NEP Japan Country Manager, Ryan Jones, Director, Systems Integration, and Dan Murphy, VP, Product Management. For more information on connecting with NEP at NAB, visit NEP’s 2024 NAB Show page.

About NEP

You have a vision. We see it, too. With a worldwide network of experts and cutting-edge technology, our unique Global Production Ecosystem empowers content creators and rights holders to tell stories in breakthrough ways. We're built on 35 years of trusted experience across broadcast, live event, and virtual production to deliver the solutions you need—anytime, anywhere.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 5,000 employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Learn how we help our clients bring content to life at nepgroup.com.