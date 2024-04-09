Tetricus Labs Partners with Silver Hill Hospital on Research to Advance Precision Psychiatry

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision psychiatry startup Tetricus Labs has partnered with Silver Hill Hospital, one of the nation’s premier psychiatric hospitals, on a two-year feasibility study to assess how machine learning can significantly improve patient outcomes.

Tetricus Labs was co-founded by Dr. Philip Corlett, an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Psychology at Yale University and an internationally recognized expert in computational neuroscience; Dr. Sean McCurdy, formerly Head of Ad Solutions Data Science at Pinterest; and Lindsay Dow, a former healthcare investment banker at Evercore Partners and patient mental health advocate. This interdisciplinary team is developing a powerful multi-modal data approach to building personalized profiles for patients and predicting their likely response to interventions for complex mental illness.

Tetricus Labs’ machine learning (ML) platform will enable psychiatric hospitals and independent providers to comprehensively assess new referrals, match patients with the right type and level of treatment, and monitor outcomes to refine and optimize care over time.

“We're patient-founded, patient-owned, and patient-run,” said Dow, CEO for Tetricus Labs. “After my own 10-year journey of psychiatric misdiagnosis, I know firsthand that the current system desperately needs improved precision in delivering clinical care and that a patient can recover rapidly with the right diagnosis and treatment.”

Between 66% and 98% of patients with major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, or generalized anxiety disorder are misdiagnosed. Up to 60% of psychiatric patients are considered treatment resistant, meaning they have not responded to an adequate course of treatment.

Patients interested in participating in the research can opt into a series of regular surveys about medical history, symptoms, diagnoses, and treatment aimed at understanding and improving the patient experience. Andrew J. Gerber, MD, PhD, President and Medical Director of Silver Hill Hospital, will join Tetricus Labs as a Medical Advisor to ensure Tetricus’ machine learning software is designed to fit within the busy workflow of hospital clinicians and staff, maximizing its accessibility for providers and potential impact on patient outcomes.

“Already machine learning has demonstrated its ability to exceed the capabilities of human reasoning and to dramatically improve patient outcomes in medicine, such as oncology and radiology,” said Dr. Gerber. “We believe there is a natural opportunity to extend those benefits into the field of psychiatry as well and that a ML-driven decision support tool can, with the assistance of trained medical professionals, improve diagnoses, treatment, and patient care. Silver Hill’s collaboration with Tetricus Labs is a noteworthy step forward in perfecting an approach that marries the best current practices across psychiatry, neuroscience, and technology to learn responsibly to improve treatment over time.”

"Silver Hill Hospital has a long history of providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health care to patients with complex illness,” said Richard Canning, Chairman of the Board at Silver Hill Hospital. “This partnership represents our continued commitment to exploring innovative methods that can enhance our understanding of psychiatric disorders and improve patient outcomes."

About Tetricus Labs

Tetricus was founded in 2022 by Lindsay Dow, Dr. Philip Corlett, and Dr. Sean McCurdy to leverage breakthroughs in neuroscience & machine learning to revolutionize the patient journey from diagnosis to treatment and recovery. Tetricus’ software platform supports leading psychiatric hospitals and providers to comprehensively assess incoming referrals, match patients with the right type and level of treatment, and monitor patient outcomes to refine and optimize care over time.

www.tetricuslabs.com

About Silver Hill Hospital

Established in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a nationally recognized leader in the treatment of psychiatric and addiction disorders. The Hospital has 21 full-time board-certified psychiatrists and admits more than 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for disorders that include addiction, depression, trauma, anxiety, bipolar disorder, personality disorders and schizophrenia, among others. Located on 44 scenic acres in New Canaan, Connecticut, the Hospital is especially known for its expertise in treating complex conditions and co-occurring disorders in adults and adolescents.

www.silverhillhospital.org