Invisible Urban Charging Partners With CBRE to Target Adding 1 Million EV Chargers Across the US

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invisible Urban Charging (IUC), a pioneer in charging-as-a-service solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with CBRE Group, Inc., the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment company, to support a nationwide rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. Working with CBRE, IUC is targeting the deployment of one million EV chargers over the next five years – the largest EV commitment made by a company to date.

“We’re honored to partner with CBRE to accelerate the transition to electric transport,” said Nigel Broomhall, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IUC. “This collaboration, which is the largest EV charging-as-a-service deal worldwide, sets a new standard in property development and revolutionizes the EV charging landscape. We're not only enhancing property values, but also shaping a future where sustainability and innovation go hand in hand.”

Under the terms of the agreement, CBRE will provide site selection, project management, installation, and ongoing maintenance services. In turn, IUC will provide the funding and the charging hardware and software as well as manage operations through its charging-as-a-service platform. Sites for EV charger deployment include, but are not limited to properties currently serviced by CBRE.

“We are excited to help IUC accelerate transport electrification,” said John Belbusti, Global President, Project Management & Electric Vehicle Solutions at CBRE. “CBRE’s EV solution enables clients like IUC to deliver on audacious goals by leveraging our expertise in site selection, project and construction management, and facilities maintenance, as well as our strong relationships with utilities and permitting agencies. Our ability to deliver these solutions at scale will create competitive advantage for IUC.”

Eileen Murray, senior advisor to IUC, added, “Working with CBRE increases our ability to deliver an immense positive change to the EV charging space, providing critical infrastructure that the country desperately needs. This kind of partnership gets parties working together to support the transition to more sustainable operations through innovation and can serve as a model for tackling the large-scale challenges we face.”

IUC’s comprehensive EV solution offers facilities operators a seamless charging experience, from hardware deployment at parking lots to a user-friendly mobile app for drivers. Through the IUC connected platform, clients gain centralized access to monitor, optimize, and report on all aspects of their EV infrastructure. Real-time insights into charger status, charging patterns, and energy consumption empower locations to deliver an optimized EV charging experience and enhanced satisfaction for both clients and tenants.

About Invisible Urban Charging

Invisible Urban Charging was founded in 2019 as a complete “electric vehicle charging solution as a service” provider, working with major property owners across the globe to drive the electrification of transportation and make a positive impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, IUC is an end-to-end EV solution to deploy high volumes of EV chargers to customer sites for a flat monthly fee. For more information, please visit our website at www.iucharging.com.