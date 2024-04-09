OM1 and Medtronic Partner on Propel Study to Assess Long-term Outcomes for Patients With Chronic Rhinosinusitis

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OM1, the leading AI and insights-driven technology and data company specializing in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence, today announced results from its partnership with Medtronic to investigate the PROPELTM family of devices – corticosteroid-eluting, bioabsorbable implants. The study focused on healthcare resource use (HCRU) and long-term outcomes in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) who underwent endoscopic sinus surgery (ESS). The research aimed to prove that PROPEL devices are associated with reduced HCRU and surgical revisions after sinus surgery, with the goal of using that data to communicate with payers and expand coverage for the implants.

It’s estimated that CRS costs patients and healthcare systems between $10-$13 billion per year in the United States alone due to outpatient doctor visits, prescription medical therapies, and sinus surgeries. As one of the most common surgical procedures in the U.S. – with over 250,000 cases performed annually – ESS patients often require post-surgical interventions to separate adhesions or additionally need oral steroids prescribed for inflammation resulting in even greater costs.

Using OM1’s research-grade, real-world data, and leveraging an exclusive partnership with the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAO-HNSF), through their Qualified Clinical Data Registry Reg-entSM, Medtronic investigated the impact of PROPEL devices after ESS on HCRU in a study that compared propensity score – matched patients who underwent ESS with PROPEL devices to those who underwent ESS alone. The study found that PROPEL devices are associated with lower HCRU and revision surgery during a 24-month follow-up period after ESS. Thus, the use of PROPEL devices may lead to payer savings from reduced healthcare resource utilization.

“The results of this study demonstrate a rare win-win-win within healthcare,” said Amy Van Sach, president of Medtronic ENT. “By reducing postoperative inflammation and follow-up interventions, we have the opportunity to elevate the standard of care for CRS patients, decrease the burden of revision surgeries for physicians, and reduce healthcare utilization costs for the entire industry. OM1’s network of patient journeys within the ENT space were of critical value in our investigation of the impact of PROPEL™ devices on the health utilization of CRS patients.”

