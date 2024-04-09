The Cannabist Company and Revelry Expand Partnership to Four New East Coast Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (Cboe CA: CBST) (OTCQX: CBSTF) (FSE: 3LP) (“The Cannabist Company” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the expansion of its partnership with Revelry Herb Co., an artisan-quality flower and pre-roll brand launched by the creators of Revelry Supply, into the Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York markets.

Through this partnership, The Cannabist Company supplies a curated collection of strains for Revelry’s flower and pre-roll offerings, which are now available through the Company’s retail and wholesale platforms in Massachusetts and New Jersey. By mid-April, Revelry products will be on shelves in Pennsylvania at the Company’s three Columbia Care dispensaries and across the state through its wholesale channels. Products will also launch in Maryland, New York, and Ohio in the coming months, pending regulatory approval.

“We’ve experienced remarkable success with Revelry in just a short amount of time since launching in New Jersey and Massachusetts and the feedback we are getting from our patients and customers has been off the charts,” said Jesse Channon, President, The Cannabist Company. “We are especially honored to be their trusted cultivation, production and manufacturing partner delivering top-quality flower strains from our facilities across all our markets for this expansion.”

“The warm welcome from customers and retailers in New Jersey and Massachusetts has been very encouraging as we build momentum for our continued expansion in the region. We love that our brand and our passion for enhancing life’s experiences through cannabis is quickly resonating with customers here on the East Coast,” said Eric Hammond, President of Revelry. “This has been an exciting new chapter on our journey to connect with cannabis enthusiasts across new communities. We couldn’t be happier with the results and the doors that are opening for us to continue bringing this brand to more people. We’re so grateful to the team at The Cannabist Company for our growing partnership and to new retail partners who have shown they are equally as passionate about supporting our mission.”

Revelry has been at the forefront of creating a one-of-a-kind range of smell-proof luggage and accessories for nearly a decade, crafted for the needs of modern cannabis consumers and outdoor enthusiasts. This expansion into additional markets further extends the two companies’ collaboration on lifestyle products and accessories, which are currently available at select Cannabist locations nationwide.

About The Cannabist Company (f/k/a Columbia Care)

The Cannabist Company, formerly known as Columbia Care, is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 15 U.S. jurisdictions. The Company operates 124 facilities including 93 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care, now The Cannabist Company, is one of the original multi-state providers of cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the Company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information, please visit www.cannabistcompany.com.

About Revelry

Revelry was created in 2015 by a crew of cannabis-friendly, outdoor enthusiasts in Santa Cruz, California. It is committed to enhancing the cannabis lifestyle with a range of products from smell-proof, high-tech, high-style gear to cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Revelry is dedicated to supporting the cannabis consumer through the promotion of exploration and enjoyment of life. To learn more, follow Revelry on Instagram @revelryherbco & @revelrysupply, LinkedIn at revelry-supply, or go to revelryherbco.com and revelrysupply.com.

