Mediacom Communications Leverages Tarana’s Wireless Solution to Meet RDOF Requirements and Expand Broadband to Unserved Markets

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mediacom Communications, the fifth largest cable operator in the United States, and Tarana, the world’s first manufacturer of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) broadband technology, today announced a partnership that will bring reliable, high-speed internet to thousands of unserved households in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

With this announcement, Mediacom joins 200+ operators in 21 countries that have adopted Gigabit 1 (G1) — Tarana’s novel ngFWA platform that overcomes technology challenges such as radio interference cancellation and reliable connectivity despite physical obstructions, like buildings or trees, amid the wireless link.

Long committed to bridging the digital divide, Mediacom will be deploying Tarana ngFWA in markets where the company won funding from the Federal Communication Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to expand fixed wireless broadband services to unserved markets. In testing, the G1 platform far exceeded the 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload performance standard required by the RDOF program.

Marrying fiber-class reliability with the deployment ease of wireless technology, Tarana’s technology has truly changed the game for Mediacom’s RDOF deployments. Mediacom can now quickly and confidently deploy ngFWA, providing great customer experiences at a fraction of the cost of deploying a full wireline network. This hybrid network approach — which combines existing cable or fiber with ngFWA — is creating new service possibilities for Mediacom.

Fuad Alnajjar, Mediacom’s Vice President of Business Engineering and Wireless, shared, “Not only does Tarana’s technology allow us to exceed RDOF requirements, but it also enables us to pursue exciting new opportunities. With significantly faster time-to-market and competitive performance, ngFWA will allow us to expand into previously unreachable markets.”

Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana, added, “We are thrilled to be helping Mediacom enhance their networks and grow their business. This partnership demonstrates how ngFWA technology can be used to complement wired networks. As shown in Mediacom’s testing, ngFWA is a step-function improvement in wireless broadband performance and network economics.”

About Mediacom

Mediacom Communications Corporation is the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets in the US Midwest and Southeast, providing high-speed data, video, and phone services to over 1.3 million households and businesses across 22 states. Since 1996, Mediacom has invested billions of dollars to connect America’s smaller towns. The corporation delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business, and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at www.mediacomcable.com.

About Tarana

Tarana’s mission is to accelerate the deployment of fast, affordable internet access around the world. Through a decade of R&D and over $400M of investment, the Tarana team has created a unique next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology instantiated in its first commercial platform, Gigabit 1 (G1). It delivers a game-changing advance in broadband economics in both mainstream and underserved markets, using either licensed or unlicensed spectrum. G1 started production in mid-2021 and has since been embraced by more than 200 service providers in 21 countries. Tarana is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Learn more at www.taranawireless.com.