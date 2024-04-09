Atlantic Health System Adopts FeelBetter’s Precision Population Health Platform to Optimize and Personalize Medication Management

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FeelBetter, the leading provider of polypharmacy patient management technology and pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, today announced a commercial partnership with Atlantic Health System (“Atlantic Health”). The not-for-profit health system, which provides care for more than half the state of New Jersey and parts of New York and Pennsylvania, is leveraging FeelBetter’s AI-based precision population health platform to optimize and personalize medication management for polypharmacy patients across Atlantic Health System aligned Accountable Care Organizations (ACO).

The partnership will be activated with an initial focus on utilizing FeelBetter’s Pharmco-Clinical Intelligence to flag patients who are at high risk of near-term hospitalization related to polypharmacy issues (simultaneous use of five or more medications), recommend changes to medication regimens and other needed clinical interventions, and comprehensively monitor care journeys at the individual and population health levels. FeelBetter’s platform will be rolled out in 2024 to support polypharmacy management for patients via Atlantic Health’s three ACOs, which serve more than 100,000 Medicare beneficiaries and over 420,000 commercially attributed beneficiaries.

“At Atlantic Health System, adopting new AI-based technologies with the potential to enhance healthcare is part of our unwavering commitment to providing high quality, safe, affordable patient care,” said Dr. Thomas Kloos, President, Vice President, Atlantic Health System and President, Atlantic Accountable Care Organization. “In partnering with FeelBetter, we’re taking another step forward in fulfilling our mission. Tackling the tremendous challenges associated with polypharmacy, where patients take multiple medications for multiple chronic diseases and conditions, is critical to improving health outcomes and quality of life, controlling costs, and keeping our senior patients healthy in their homes across our communities for as long as possible.”

Dr. Jim Barr, Vice President of Clinical Intelligence, Atlantic Health System, added: “In addition to physicians, clinical pharmacists play an integral role in care teams, particularly when it comes to managing polypharmacy patients. We’re looking forward to arming our team members with FeelBetter’s Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, a tool designed to automate manual processes and scale the personalized support physicians and clinical pharmacists provide to patients to ensure appropriate care and that medication regimens are safe and effective.”

A growing public health concern for senior patients, many of whom have multiple chronic conditions, the simultaneous use of multiple medications paves the way for poor health outcomes, increased use of health services, and rising care costs. In the US alone, every year, suboptimal medication management results in 275,000 deaths and more than $528B in avoidable costs.

“FeelBetter developed Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, a new category of technology that combines AI and novel pharmacology and clinical capabilities, to solve polypharmacy-related challenges and enable new levels of precision in disease management and prevention,” said Liat Primor, FeelBetter’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Atlantic Health and working together to deliver a more personalized, whole-patient approach to polypharmacy management – one that goes beyond a single illness, diagnosis, or point in time, and comprehensively focuses on care journeys, both at the individual and population health levels.”

About Atlantic Health System

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,600 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 25 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability and is a founding member of the PIER Consortium – Partners in Innovation, Education, and Research – a streamlined clinical trial system that will expand access to groundbreaking research across five health systems in the region.

Atlantic Health System has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University and is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.

About FeelBetter

FeelBetter is the pioneer of Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence, changing the polypharmacy paradigm on both an individual and population health level with a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the challenges associated with suboptimal medication management. Powered by AI and machine learning capabilities, FeelBetter's Pharmaco-Clinical Intelligence drives personalized medication management, helping healthcare professionals ensure that their patients' medication regimens are safe, effective, and appropriate. The technology pinpoints patients at high risk of deterioration and preventable hospitalization due to suboptimal medication management, and proactively suggests immediate and actionable interventions to reduce these risks. Provider organizations use FeelBetter to monitor their patients' progress and more proactively deliver the right follow-up care, as well as to efficiently allocate resources and minimize preventable, costly use of healthcare services.

Led by an interdisciplinary team of clinicians, clinical pharmacists, and technologists, FeelBetter is headquartered in Boston and Tel Aviv. Investors include Firstime Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, Triventures, ARC, the innovation hub of Sheba Medical Center, Random Forest VC, The Group Ventures, and GoodCompany Ventures. To learn more, visit feelbetter.healthcare.