Health Village Imaging, LLC Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Comprehensive Revenue Cycle Management Services Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Health Village Imaging, LLC (HVI) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients. Health Village Imaging is a full-service imaging center offering medical imaging services across central and southern New Jersey. Their board-certified radiologists have over 40 years of experience helping patients and doctors with X-ray, MRI, and CT services.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of Health Village Imaging including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services.

HAP has served the revenue cycle needs of New Jersey-based Coastal Imaging, LLC for 13 years and is bringing on Health Village Imaging as a client through this existing partnership.

According to Sandy Gras, Regional Director of Operations at HVI, “Our team is thrilled to be working with HAP as our revenue cycle partner. My previous experience with them was overwhelmingly positive and I am confident that they will continue to deliver on performance and customer service while working with Health Village Imaging. Our group is looking forward to continuing our solid relationship with Healthcare Administrative Partners.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, notes, “At HAP, we are incredibly proud of the fact that client referrals are our number one source of new business. Our commitment to exceptional client service is real and evidenced by the hard work our employees perform on behalf of our clients every day. We are happy to expand upon our long-term relationship with Coastal Imaging by servicing Health Village Imaging’s revenue cycle management needs.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com