Idaho Central Credit Union Selects Priority Financial Group to Elevate Wealth Services Department

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Financial Group (PFG), a third-party registered investment advisor (TP-RIA) serving financial advisors and financial institutions, announced a strategic relationship with Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU), a premier credit union in Idaho and Washington with approximately $10 billion in assets and more than 600,000 members.

Aimed at broadening ICCU’s wealth management offering, the collaboration marks PFG’s inaugural partnership with a credit union in Idaho and the firm’s first credit union client with a Private Client Group.

Under the partnership, PFG will provide middle and back-office compliance, technology, and operations services. Additionally, ICCU will gain low-cost access to some of the world’s leading asset managers, including American Funds and Vanguard.

According to Chris Jeppsen, vice president of Wealth Management and Private Client Manager at ICCU, the foundation of the relationship lies in a shared philosophy of prioritizing members’ best interests and delivering high-quality financial advice.

“We love the cultural match in partnering with Priority Financial Group, and we’re excited to take our wealth management capabilities to the next level,” said Jeppsen. “Having access to the low-cost Schwab and Fidelity platforms will be a game changer for our advisors and members.”

PFG CEO Mike Prior added, “The ICCU-PFG partnership signifies a unified dedication to innovation, values and delivering a broader range of personalized financial solutions to ICCU members. Chris and his team represent the type of visionary credit union executives and quality financial advisors who truly care about placing their members’ best interests first.”

About Idaho Central Credit Union

Organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940, Idaho Central Credit Union is one of the fastest-growing and best-performing credit unions in the country. It serves a large member base in Idaho, Washington and Oregon with teams striving to provide world-class service to each member during every interaction. For more information, visit Iccu.com.

About Priority Financial Group

Priority Financial Group (PFG) leverages its third-party registered investment advisory (TP-RIA) firm to offer comprehensive wealth management, advisory, compliance, sales, and technology services. Headquartered in Phoenix, the PFG team has been helping financial institutions and financial advisors deliver high-quality advisory services for more than 20 years. For more information, visit pfgteam.com or LinkedIn.

Investment advisory services offered through PFG Advisors (“PFGA”), a SEC registered investment adviser. Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. PFG, PFGA and Securities America are separate entities.