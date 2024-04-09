Obsidian Security Now Available on the Google Cloud Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obsidian Security, the pioneer of SaaS security, is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace (GCP). This partnership strengthens the security of solutions that customers can deploy on Google Cloud while making it easier for customers to acquire solutions and maximize their GCP committed spend.

Obsidian Security was founded with the goal to address the unaddressed blind spot in SaaS security. Trusted by leading Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 enterprises, Obsidian shields SaaS and PaaS applications from identity threats, SaaS-to-SaaS 3rd and 4th party integrations and data movement risks, and automates SaaS security posture management and compliance.

As businesses rely on SaaS to fulfill critical functions, sensitive data increasingly resides in SaaS applications. Consequently, attackers are actively targeting these applications. Obsidian researchers have observed a 4x increase in SaaS breaches as of January 2024 compared to the same time last year — and this number is only predicted to grow. Through 2023, Google Workspace was among the top three most frequently attacked applications. These trends underscore the importance of adopting a robust SaaS security strategy to shield sensitive business data from growing SaaS threats.

“ We’re thrilled to be bringing Obsidian’s SaaS security solution to the GCP Marketplace,” says Glenn Chisholm, co-founder of Obsidian Security. “ Today's enterprises heavily rely on Google Workspace for essential operations, with hundreds of applications integrated into that environment. Our partnership with GCP is critical in helping shared customers protect their Google Workspace environments, integrations, and entire SaaS ecosystem with Obsidian, while also making it easy for Google customers to procure their solutions via the Marketplace.”

About Obsidian

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.